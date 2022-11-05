ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

Two-vehicles collide on Main Street in Warren Friday night

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night a two-vehicle accident occurred on Main Street near the intersection of Shelby Street in Warren. Both vehicles appeared to have sustained substantial damage. According to the Warren Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital. While their exact condition is not known, it was thought that the injuries were not life threatening. The Warren Police were on the scene working the accident and managing traffic.
WARREN, AR
Truck crashes into Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning November 3 a vehicle crashed into the Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building on Main Street in Warren. The truck appeared to have been parked in the Gannaway Drug Store lot and accidentally went forward into the shaved ice building. No injuries are known to have occurred. The building did sustain significant damage to the south side of the structure. No further information is available at this time.
WARREN, AR
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Downsville teenager

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Justin Fisher of Downsville, La. Fisher is described as a White male, standing six feet and one inch, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. According to authorities, he was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Kyle Road near the Holmesville community […]
DOWNSVILLE, LA
Three people arrested on controlled substance with intent charges

WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Police Department arrested three individuals Friday for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 the WPD arrested Robert A. Anderson, Etta J. Edwards, and Christopher D. Ewing on the drug related charges at 512 Sturgis Street in Warren. The trio were also arrested on gun-related charges.
WARREN, AR
Louisiana Police searching for missing woman and her child

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police needs help locating 32-year-old Jaisley Ann Green also known as Jaisley Morgan and Jaisley Stanely, and her three-year-old son, Beaux Morgan. Green’s family filed a missing person report on November 2, 2022, saying that they had not been in contact with Green in the past two weeks. Green is […]
BASTROP, LA
G-Men to host Homecoming game vs. UAPB

GRAMBLING — First-year head coach Hue Jackson will be looking for his Grambling State Tigers to pick up their straight Southwestern Athletic Conference win as they play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. It will be a day of honor and...
GRAMBLING, LA

