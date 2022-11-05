Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night a two-vehicle accident occurred on Main Street near the intersection of Shelby Street in Warren. Both vehicles appeared to have sustained substantial damage. According to the Warren Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital. While their exact condition is not known, it was thought that the injuries were not life threatening. The Warren Police were on the scene working the accident and managing traffic.

