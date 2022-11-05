Read full article on original website
Related
salineriverchronicle.com
Two-vehicles collide on Main Street in Warren Friday night
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday night a two-vehicle accident occurred on Main Street near the intersection of Shelby Street in Warren. Both vehicles appeared to have sustained substantial damage. According to the Warren Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital. While their exact condition is not known, it was thought that the injuries were not life threatening. The Warren Police were on the scene working the accident and managing traffic.
salineriverchronicle.com
Truck crashes into Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building
Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning November 3 a vehicle crashed into the Snow Mountain Shaved Ice building on Main Street in Warren. The truck appeared to have been parked in the Gannaway Drug Store lot and accidentally went forward into the shaved ice building. No injuries are known to have occurred. The building did sustain significant damage to the south side of the structure. No further information is available at this time.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Downsville teenager
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Justin Fisher of Downsville, La. Fisher is described as a White male, standing six feet and one inch, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. According to authorities, he was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Kyle Road near the Holmesville community […]
KATV
Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people arrested on controlled substance with intent charges
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Police Department arrested three individuals Friday for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 the WPD arrested Robert A. Anderson, Etta J. Edwards, and Christopher D. Ewing on the drug related charges at 512 Sturgis Street in Warren. The trio were also arrested on gun-related charges.
Investigation underway after body found in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is being conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division after a body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road, a rural area south of Pine Bluff. On November 1 at 3:33 p.m., deputies were dispatched after a...
KATV
Jefferson County will soon use world's longest bayou to create a canoe trail
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — Jefferson County will soon be the home to its first canoe trail in the county's history at the world's long bayou. According to Jefferson County judge Gerald Robinson, Bayou Bartholomew is the world's longest bayou. This mass body of water stretches 364 miles from Pine Bluff to Louisiana.
Louisiana Police searching for missing woman and her child
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police needs help locating 32-year-old Jaisley Ann Green also known as Jaisley Morgan and Jaisley Stanely, and her three-year-old son, Beaux Morgan. Green’s family filed a missing person report on November 2, 2022, saying that they had not been in contact with Green in the past two weeks. Green is […]
Hogs Go to Pine Bluff for First Time Opening Season Monday
Razorbacks looking for win making history trip to face Golden Lions.
lincolnparishjournal.com
G-Men to host Homecoming game vs. UAPB
GRAMBLING — First-year head coach Hue Jackson will be looking for his Grambling State Tigers to pick up their straight Southwestern Athletic Conference win as they play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. It will be a day of honor and...
Comments / 0