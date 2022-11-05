Read full article on original website
vcsuvikings.com
VCSU Volleyball earns No. 5 seed, faces Mayville in NSAA Quarterfinals
The Valley City State volleyball team has earned a No. 5 seed in the 2022 North Star Athletic Association Volleyball 'Super Six' postseason tournament, set to be played Nov. 11-12 the Watertown (S.D.) Civic Arena. The Vikings will take on No. 4 seed Mayville State in the NSAA Quarterfinals at...
vcsuvikings.com
Santiago qualifies for NAIA XC National Championships
DICKINSON, N.D. – Dom Santiago and Jasmine Barnes earned All-Conference, and Santiago punched his ticket to nationals with a strong performance at the NSAA Cross Country Championships on Friday. Santiago topped his career-best 8K time by 50 seconds as he finished 9th overall at the NSAA Championships. He was...
lakesarearadio.net
Breckenridge, Barnesville, Moorhead All Heading To State Football Tournament
(KDLM) – The participants of the 2022 State Football tournaments are set after the conclusion of section championships on Friday, and three more area teams will compete for section championships in their respective conferences. The Barnesville Trojans are the champions of 8AA after a dominating 56-3 win over Crookston...
westfargopacker.org
West Fargo High School Introduces Block Schedule Coming 2023-24 School Year
Since the first day, there has been talk across West Fargo High School of a new schedule coming for the 2023-2024 school year. On Friday, November 4th, it was confirmed in PackerTime that students next year will be following the new block schedule. The schedule was added to go along with the academy model that will come in a few years. The early use of the schedule is to prepare teachers and students for the academy model, and the block in general.
wdayradionow.com
Foreigner set to rock Scheels Arena in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10th. The group has recorded ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, including“Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,”.
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s the strongest kid I know’: Fargo South High freshman battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School freshman is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but while the family focuses on upcoming treatments, friends and family have been raising support here in Fargo. Recently, Clara Motschenbacher, the 14-year-old battling cancer, found out she was in remission. “Not a...
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
kvrr.com
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash with a semi near Edgeley
LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A LaMoure County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Edgeley. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday on Highway 281. A trailer being pulled by a pickup truck flipped and detached due to high wind....
Two-vehicle Fargo crash results in life-threatening injuries
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A two-vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in a young man receiving serious, life-threatening injuries. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 40th Avenue South, while an SUV, driven by a 15-year-old Fargo female and […]
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lamoure County crash
UPDATE: 11/7/2022, 11:35 A.M. — The names of all individuals involved in the accident have been released by the NDHP. The uninjured driver of the Western Star is Paul Bowen, a 46-year-old man from Glendive, MT. The driver of the Ford, who is currently in the hospital with serious injuries, has been identified as John […]
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Missing 20-year-old found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD confirmed that Charley Nelson was found safe. Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week.
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff's Department to use plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office recently recently received approval from the county commission to use a plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions this winter. "So typically when we have adverse weather we have that (plow truck) out and about and we can use that...
valleynewslive.com
Dog’s eye pops out during grooming, business paying for all medical bills
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unfortunate accident is what a local groomer is calling what happened with a small dog Wednesday in south Fargo. Just 90 minutes after dropping two-year-old Dolly off for the first time at Muddy Paws Grooming off of Veterans Blvd., Vickie Allen says she was rushing the pup to the emergency vet.
