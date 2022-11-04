Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Federal Prison for Gun Violation
(South Bend, IN) - Illegal gun possession has landed a Michigan City man time in federal prison. Sergio Adams, 33, was sentenced in United States District Court in South Bend after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, he...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 9 years for attacking Cook County jail officers
One of two men charged with attacking three corrections officers in the Cook County jail’s maximum security wing has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Sharelle Sims, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery of a correctional officer causing great bodily harm, according to court records. Prosecutors dropped attempted murder, kidnapping, and three felony resisting charges.
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Sentenced for Trick or Treat Slaying
(Crown Point, IN) - A Northwest Indiana man has received a 55-year prison sentence for the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy while he was trick or treating. Desmond Crews, Jr., 24, of Gary, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder. According to authorities, the gunfire stemmed from an...
Video shows thieves stealing from drivers pumping gas: Crestwood police
The crime takes less than 5 seconds and has taken place several times over the last 2 weeks.
abc57.com
One victim in shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Arrest in Mailbox Collisions
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest for impaired driving was made after three mailboxes were struck outside La Porte over the weekend. According to La Porte County Police, the mailboxes were in the 1000 block of W. Severs Road. After the collisions, the vehicle entered a ditch, but the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two arrested in large fentanyl bust in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested following the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl, police say. 63 year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46 year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr. both of Elkhart, were arrested in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart, Indiana.
abc57.com
Michigan City man sentenced to over four years in prison for being felon in possession of a firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Michigan City man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Sergio Adams, 33, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison followed by two...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man back in custody — 8 years after escaping from electronic monitoring while charged with attempted murder
A Chicago man is back in custody, more than eight years after he escaped from electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a 2012 attempted murder case. Authorities last saw Julio Mares when he appeared in court for a routine hearing in the attempted murder case on July 15, 2014. Joe Biden was vice president, Iggy Azalea was the hottest thing going, the Cubs hadn’t won a World Series in 107 years, and Mares was in his mid-20s.
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
WTHR
Accomplice in Indiana dismemberment slaying sentenced to 5 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to charges in the dismemberment of a 55-year-old man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison. Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 22, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.
CPD search for man wanted for killing Greyhound employee
CHICAGO — CPD has an active arrest warranted for a man responsible for the fatal shooting of a greyhound employee at the station on October 24. According to police, 26-year-old Rodnee Miller has an active arrest warranted against him for the fatal shooting of greyhound station employee, Duwon Gaddis, Monday morning in front of the station on the Near West Side.
95.3 MNC
Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 8:41 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, James Carpenter reported theft of items from the 11500 block of Syracuse Webster Road. Items valued at about $500. Pierceton. Officers with the Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:40 p.m. Friday, Nov....
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
cwbchicago.com
CPD names Greyhound terminal murder suspect; warrant issued
Chicago police are asking for help as they try to track down a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greyhound employee outside the company’s West Loop terminal, 630 West Harrison, last month. Rodnee Miller, 26, is the subject of an active arrest warrant for the October...
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
WNDU
Three people dead, two injured in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead and two are injured after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Christian Hartpence, was with four others in a Pontiac Grand Prix west on County Road 38, near County Road 17 around 3:07 a.m.
