John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Oprah, the Reason Anyone Knows Dr. Oz, Is Supporting Fetterman
If Oprah Winfrey lived in Pennsylvania, she would vote for John Fetterman. During a Winfrey-hosted A Virtual Voting Conversation on Thursday, the talk show host joined community leaders in a discussion on the upcoming elections. “If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us,” she stressed. “Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.” During the...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
'Impulse to conceal': John Fetterman loses out on major endorsement in heated Senate race
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has endorsed Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz over Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
Pennsylvania's Largest Newspaper Endorses Fetterman, Blasts 'Unprepared' Oz
With less than one month until the midterm elections, The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board endorsed Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman, who is running against GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz, to replace retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey. In an op-ed published on Sunday, the prominent newspaper's...
Fetterman's 'scary' performance rattles voters: Pennsylvania reacts to Oz v. Fetterman debate
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Oz squared off Tuesday during their only debate in the race for Senate. Voters said the winner was clear.
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. With margins being so small,...
'Panicking' Dems tell NBC they regret Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz: 'Folks are pretty much freaking out'
Democrats are privately "panicking" over Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's debate performance Tuesday night and expressing regret over his decision to debate Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to NBC. The Democrat's lingering health problems due to a stroke he suffered in May resulted in a debate performance that some...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Biden and Trump Hold Rallies
Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is favored to win the crunch Pennsylvania Senate election on Tuesday, according to a poll concluded on Thursday. Oz, a Donald Trump ally, is going up against Democrat John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor. A Trafalgar Group poll of 1,097 registered voters, conducted between November 1 and...
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law
PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
Pitt News
Photos: Fetterman, Obama rally in Schenley Plaza
Former president Barack Obama is hugged by supporters after speaking at a rally for Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday afternoon.
Obama silent on Fetterman support after debate struggles
Former President Barack Obama has not addressed the future of his campaigning efforts for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the Democratic candidate's debate performance. Fetterman is running for Senate in Pennsylvania against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he debated Tuesday night. Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in...
Washington Examiner
Biden, Obama rally to push Fetterman, Shapiro across the finish line in PA
President Joe Biden and his onetime boss, former President Barack Obama, appeared at a campaign rally Saturday for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D-PA) in hopes of helping them win their respective Senate and gubernatorial races. Shapiro leads Republican state Senate leader Doug Mastriano by...
President Biden visits Primanti Bros. with Fetterman during stop in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden visited Primanti Bros. with Senate candidate John Fetterman during his stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Biden was in Pittsburgh to visit the Fern Hollow Bridge with Gov. Tom Wolf and spoke about infrastructure funding. The president will make a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday...
Oz Trolls Biden, Fetterman by Playing Debate on Repeat Near Dem Fundraiser
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, is seeking to undermine rival John Fetterman by playing a video of their debate on repeat outside of a high-profile Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. Oz's campaign announced the move on Friday, saying it would display what they called Fetterman's "radical and...
Fact-check of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz
Republican US Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his democratic opponent Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman squared off in their only scheduled face-to-face debate on Tuesday. Fetterman and Oz debated for one hour to convince voters that they should replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in Washington, D.C. WITF’s Democracy Beat reporter...
