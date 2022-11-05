ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Oprah, the Reason Anyone Knows Dr. Oz, Is Supporting Fetterman

If Oprah Winfrey lived in Pennsylvania, she would vote for John Fetterman. During a Winfrey-hosted A Virtual Voting Conversation on Thursday, the talk show host joined community leaders in a discussion on the upcoming elections. “If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us,” she stressed. “Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.” During the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Fox News

'Panicking' Dems tell NBC they regret Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz: 'Folks are pretty much freaking out'

Democrats are privately "panicking" over Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's debate performance Tuesday night and expressing regret over his decision to debate Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to NBC. The Democrat's lingering health problems due to a stroke he suffered in May resulted in a debate performance that some...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Marshall Project

Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law

PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pitt News

Photos: Fetterman, Obama rally in Schenley Plaza

Former president Barack Obama is hugged by supporters after speaking at a rally for Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday afternoon.
Fox News

Obama silent on Fetterman support after debate struggles

Former President Barack Obama has not addressed the future of his campaigning efforts for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the Democratic candidate's debate performance. Fetterman is running for Senate in Pennsylvania against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he debated Tuesday night. Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden, Obama rally to push Fetterman, Shapiro across the finish line in PA

President Joe Biden and his onetime boss, former President Barack Obama, appeared at a campaign rally Saturday for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D-PA) in hopes of helping them win their respective Senate and gubernatorial races. Shapiro leads Republican state Senate leader Doug Mastriano by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy