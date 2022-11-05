Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
AOL Corp
ESPN's Jalen Rose apologizes after asking why Ime Udoka's accuser hasn't been publicly named
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose found himself quickly apologizing on the air Friday for an aside about suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Speaking during ESPN's "NBA Countdown" show before a game between the Celtics and Chicago Bulls, Rose questioned why the woman at the center of the sexual misconduct allegations against Udoka had not been publicly identified:
Once fellow NBA stars, Hardaway and Stackhouse set to face off as coaches for first time
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway and Vanderbilt Jerry Stackhouse both were college All-Americans and NBA stars who now lead major college basketball programs.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Jerome has been 'godsend' for Warriors
The Warriors might have found another diamond in the rough in Ty Jerome. When asked what Jerome brings to the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr could not stop raving about the 6-foot-5 guard. "He's got good size, excellent shooter, he's got really good feel," Kerr told reporters Sunday after Warriors practice....
3 Golden State Warriors starters who should be benched, including Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors are going through a rough patch to open the season. They failed in their five-game road
Jalen Rose apologizes for comment about Ime Udoka affair
Jalen Rose delivered a forced apology on Friday night after asking a question regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Rose was speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game. The hosts were talking about Udoka being a leading candidate to get the Brooklyn Nets head coach job despite his suspension from the Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within Boston’s organization.
Jalen Rose issues public apology for major misstep on Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s affair scandal
The Boston Celtics never named the woman that was involved in an alleged affair with head coach Ime Udoka. Initially, this did not sit well with ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose, who himself demanded that the woman’s name be made public. Rose has now realized the error in his ways,...
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
Charlotte Hornets Consulting Steve Nash For Advice After Nets' Dismissal
The Charlotte Hornets have reached out to Steve Nash to take a look at their team, according to head coach Steve Clifford.
OPINION: Astros' Depth Was Difference-Maker in 2022 World Series vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros won their second World Series title Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. In the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show, we discuss how the Astros' depth won them their second championship, how Rob Thomson made a major blunder pulling Zack Wheeler at 70 pitches in Game 6, and the incredible baseball life of Dusty Baker.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out Saturday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Ball continues to sit due to his sprained left ankle suffered in the preseason. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court, and he's already blown past his original injury timeline.
Comments / 0