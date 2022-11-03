Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Purge Season 1 Free Online
Best sites to watch The Purge - Last updated on Nov 07, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Purge online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Purge on this page.
thedigitalfix.com
Enola Holmes 3 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the Enola Holmes 3 release date? Name a more iconic duo than Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. I’ll wait. Although the detective movie series had a rocky start (the first Enola Holmes Netflix movie was meant to be released theatrically before the pandemic hit), it has proven to be one of Netflix’s most popular IPs.
Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok Chapter 72: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Leaks, Where to read online
Hey there! Today we will update you on Record of Ragnarok Chapter 69 where we will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter such as its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and through where you can read the new chapter. Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok...
Hypebae
Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family
The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Free Online
Best sites to watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Last updated on Nov 08, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on this page.
epicstream.com
HBO’s Last of Us Star Calls One Episode 'The Best Hours of Television'
It’s no question that Naughty Dog’s Last of Us video game remains a huge global success, not only for its quality graphics, but even more for its unique apocalyptic storytelling about Joel Miller (played by Pedro Pascual) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) taking the world on their own. One Last of Us star, Murray Bartlett (set to play Frank, Bill’s deceased lover in the game) calls one particular episode of the show as ‘the best hours of television’ he’s ever read.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream El cartel de los sapos: El origen Free Online
Best sites to watch El cartel de los sapos: El origen - Last updated on Nov 07, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch El cartel de los sapos: El origen online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for El cartel de los sapos: El origen on this page.
epicstream.com
The Golden Spoon Episode 13 Recap: DIA Jung Chaeyeon Discovers The Truth + Will BTOB Yook Sungjae And Lee Jong Won Exchange Lives Again?
The Golden Spoon Episode 13 offered lots of shocking revelations, which actively attracted viewers with its interesting storyline progress. Inspired by a webtoon of the same name, The Golden Spoon tells the narrative of a young man from a low-income background who, via a series of challenges, comes into possession of a magical spoon with the power to swap their lives with that of a friend from a wealthy background. BTOB Sungjae, DIA Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yeonwoo are the main cast members of the MBC Kdrama.
epicstream.com
The Golden Spoon Episode 14 Recap: BTOB Yook Sungjae Experiences Heartbreak
The Golden Spoon Episode 14 offered lots of shocking revelations, which actively attracted viewers with its interesting storyline progress. Inspired by a webtoon of the same name, The Golden Spoon tells the narrative of a young man from a low-income background who, via a series of challenges, comes into possession of a magical spoon with the power to swap their lives with that of a friend from a wealthy background. BTOB Sungjae, DIA Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yeonwoo are the main cast members of the MBC Kdrama.
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will K-Drama Behind Every Star Have?
Behind Every Star will offer director Baek Seung Ryong and writer Park So Young’s masterpiece K-drama that features Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Hyun Woo, and Joo Hyun Young. This month, tvN and Netflix will air the series that will reveal the behind-the-scenes stories in the lives...
Gamespot
Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Release Date Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Follow a group of heroes as they explore a land filled to the brim with charming characters, fantastic landscapes, and vicious foes. Chained Echoes releases on December 8, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Chained Echoes is also available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles and the Cloud on day one.
ComicBook
Stranger Things Releases a Whole New Way to Listen to Season 4's Soundtrack
There was a lot to love about Stranger Things' fourth season, especially the music. Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts thanks to it being Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) favorite song on Stranger Things and even earned the musician millions in royalties. The season also featured an epic Metallica moment when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment, and even met up with Quinn. The series also features a great score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Now, you can listen to some of the songs in a whole new way.
Front Mission 1st: Remake Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
The first "Front Mission" released in 1995 and spawned a long-running franchise that came to include several sequels, spinoffs, and other media, including manga and novels. Sadly, the series hasn't been quite as successful in some time. After "Front Mission Evolved" released in 2010 to mixed reviews, the franchise didn't see another entry until 2019 with the spinoff "Left Alive." This title would prove to be a serious disappointment for fans, ranking as one of the most overhyped games of the year and joining the list of Square Enix games that totally flopped hard.
ComicBook
New Stranger Things Video Game Surprise Released by Netflix
Today is Stranger Things Day, and Netflix has been dropping a number of different announcements to celebrate. The latest is Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a new game that's available exclusively to all Netflix subscribers! As its name implies, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales mixes puzzle action with the Stranger Things property. Netflix describes the game as a "match-3 puzzle RPG" in which players must recruit characters from the show as they face-off against villains like the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, and more. The game's graphics are also meant to evoke the style of a Saturday Morning cartoon.
hypebeast.com
'Gears of War' Gaming Title To Receive Feature Film and Adult Animated Series at Netflix
Gears of War is headed to the big screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix has officially secured the streaming rights to the Xbox 360 video game franchise in partnership with The Coalition, the Canada-based developer responsible for the popular title, following months of negotiation. Fittingly, the news arrives on the 16th anniversary of the game, which debuted on November 7, 2006.
epicstream.com
Code Geass Wouldn’t Exist Without Gundam, According to Creator
Did you know that Code Geass scriptwriter and co-creator Ichiro Okouchi is also the main writer of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury? Well, it’s no surprise as Okouchi revealed in a previous interview that he’s a big fan of Gundam. If you missed this interview, it...
ComicBook
Gears of War Live-Action Movie, Adult Animated Series Coming to Netflix
November 7th marks the 16th anniversary of the original Gears of War, and Netflix celebrated the occasion with a major announcement: the streaming giant is currently working on multiple adaptations of the Xbox series. A live-action film is currently in development, which will be followed by an adult animated series. Netflix will be working closely with The Coalition on both of these projects, which is a good sign that they will be faithful to the source material. Unfortunately, no details have been revealed about a potential release window, or who will be cast in either of these projects!
otakuusamagazine.com
GaoGaiGar Is a Must-Watch for Mecha Anime Fans
Discotek days are some of our favorite days. The boutique licensing company never disappoints with its combination of classic titles and forgotten classics. Fans were especially excited to hear that they license-rescued GaoGaiGar: The King of Braves. This capstone on Sunrise’s yuusha series is beloved for good reason. If...
ComicBook
Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Gets New Update From Ubisoft
Ubisoft has provided a brief new update related to its forthcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. First announced back in 2020, Ubisoft's new version of The Sands of Time has had a very rough development. Initially, the project was slated to launch in early 2021 before getting delayed multiple times. Earlier this year, Ubisoft then revealed that it would instead be switching the title's developer to Ubisoft Montreal from Ubisoft Mumbai. And while this transition will seemingly lead to a better game, it doesn't sound like the remake is still anywhere close to releasing.
Comments / 0