There was a lot to love about Stranger Things' fourth season, especially the music. Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts thanks to it being Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) favorite song on Stranger Things and even earned the musician millions in royalties. The season also featured an epic Metallica moment when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment, and even met up with Quinn. The series also features a great score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Now, you can listen to some of the songs in a whole new way.

1 DAY AGO