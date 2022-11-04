Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
IN election: Will a Republican upset the Democratic incumbent for Marion County Prosecutor?
Republican Cyndi Carrasco is challenging Democrat incumbent Ryan Mears to become the next Marion County Prosecutor. The polls are now closed. Now, the ballots are being counted. Whoever wins will stand as one of the most powerful figures in the local criminal justice system. Cops arrest people accused of crimes,...
YAHOO!
17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation
Nov. 8—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections' Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.
Comments / 0