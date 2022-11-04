ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation

Nov. 8—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections' Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.
