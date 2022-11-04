ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Post-Election Effort Can Unite Oz Voters, Fetterman Voters, and Everyone in Between

Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services.Image via iStock. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible.  According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.  
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Monica Leigh French

Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA

Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
arizonasuntimes.com

Commentary: The Walls Are Closing In on Woke DAs

Throughout America’s run as the freest country in history, we have implemented a broad range of ideas on governance, with varying results. Having a Bill of Rights in our Constitution, for example, was a very good idea. Allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections, not so much. Among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

State orders Emergency Services Shutdown at DCMH

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered emergency services be closed at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday because there aren’t enough people to staff it, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquire. “The [Pa.] department continues to actively monitor the situation at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to ensure...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

