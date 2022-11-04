Read full article on original website
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
With Important Issues on the Ballot This Election, One Churchville Mother’s Voice Has Been Making an Impact
The Churchville mother has become a vocal proponent and opponent of various hot-button issues in the area. With an important election just a day away, one Bucks County mother has been voicing her opinions on hot-button issues that residents will vote on. Staff writers at The New York Times wrote about the local woman.
This Philadelphia ballot question could help solve the workforce crisis in city government | Opinion
Our city only works because civil servants do. A career in civil service can be life changing, providing wages and benefits, opportunities for advancement, and crucially, union representation. But even so, the city is facing a workforce crisis — and it could get worse. Over 10,000 city workers are eligible...
What to expect on Election Day 2022 in Pa.: Turnout; when will we have election results?
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections. Well, at least half of them will. And it may be some time before we have a clear picture of results. Turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as presidential years,...
Owner of site that Mehmet Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to the Jan. 6, 2021, rally through a political action committee. Oz’s party is set for the Newtown Athletic Club, which offers on its website...
Montgomery County Post-Election Effort Can Unite Oz Voters, Fetterman Voters, and Everyone in Between
Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services.Image via iStock. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.
Thanks to Dr. Oz for debate comments on abortion. I’ll be voting for Fetterman. | Letter
Thanks to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, for clarification of his stance on abortion issues during his debate with Democratic candidate John Fetterman. He thinks women must now include involvement of local politicians in addition to conferring with their physicians on personal health issues connected with abortion.
Confusion persists around incorrectly dated and undated mail-in ballots
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We’re just hours away from polls opening across Pennsylvania. “All the volunteers that come out to the polls to run a smooth election, they’re ready to go," said Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino. But, a surprise weekend request from the Pennsylvania Department of State...
Allentown power outage forces School District to dismiss early
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A power outage in Allentown is forcing the school district to dismiss classes early. School officials say due to a "prolonged" power outage, they will dismiss students at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The district is working with First Student to get buses to the schools as quickly as possible. According to PPL Electric Utilities, a substation fire has knocked out power across the city of Allentown.PPL crews are currently working to reroute power to get as many affected areas restored. There is no estimated time on when power will be completely restored.
Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
Luzerne County among 64 jurisdictions to undergo election monitoring by the U.S. Justice Department
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County is among 64 jurisdictions in 24 states that will undergo Election Day monitoring by the U.S. Justice Department, the department announced Monday. The county did not grant permission for federal monitors to be stationed inside polling places, which means...
Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, […]
How conservative media and Republican politicians spread disinformation about the arrest of a Bucks County anti-abortion activist
The case is an example of how misinformation fills an information void. The conspiracy theories that swirled around the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband are a prime example of how misinformation fills an information void. What happened in that case followed a familiar script used by...
Acclaimed Poet, Who Once Lived Across the River from Bucks County, Remembered for Contributions to the Arts
The local poet is remembered for his contributions to the arts and education. A famous poet and writer, who once livd very close to the Bucks County area, is remembered for what he did for the art of modern poetry. Hillel Italie wrote about the poet for the Los Angeles Times.
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA
Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials criticize Mehmet Oz’s abortion comments
“They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Commentary: The Walls Are Closing In on Woke DAs
Throughout America’s run as the freest country in history, we have implemented a broad range of ideas on governance, with varying results. Having a Bill of Rights in our Constitution, for example, was a very good idea. Allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections, not so much. Among the...
Thousands line up for hours in North Philadelphia for rally featuring Democratic heavy hitters
Thousands of people stood in a line that wrapped around Temple University’s Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia for blocks, waiting for hours to attend a rally there in support of Democrats on the ballot in Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day.
Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
State orders Emergency Services Shutdown at DCMH
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered emergency services be closed at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday because there aren’t enough people to staff it, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquire. “The [Pa.] department continues to actively monitor the situation at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to ensure...
Pa. health department suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital
In a statement issued Friday night, Delaware County officials said the decision to close the hospital is because of inadequate staffing.
