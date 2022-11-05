ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Nancy Pelosi Speaks Publicly For First Time About Horrific Hammer Attack On Husband

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a video Friday in which she addressed the horrific hammer attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, and called on the country to come together.

“It is with a grateful heart that I thank you for being here, coming together this morning,” Pelosi said in the video aired on CNN — her first public, on-camera remarks about the assault at the couple’s San Francisco home last week.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for your kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul,” she continued. “It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well. And it’s just so tragic how it happened. But nonetheless, we have to be optimistic.”

Her husband, who underwent surgery for a fractured skull, is “surrounded by family,” which is “a wonderful thing,” the lawmaker added.

After reading poetry from Israeli writer Ehud Manor, Pelosi said, “We need to bring our country together.

“So, when we are fighting this fight, getting out this vote, let’s do so with the greatest respect for everyone.

“So again, I have always said that the arts would bring us together. And that’s why I quoted that poem — because we can be inspired,” Pelosi added. “We can laugh. We can cry. We can be inspired. We can share common thoughts and ground, [and] forget our differences. And I find that to be the saving grace.”

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital Thursday.

David DePape has pleaded not guilty on charges related to the home invasion attack, which include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

