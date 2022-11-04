Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TrueCar (TRUE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A...
NASDAQ
TRxADE (MEDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TRxADE (MEDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Benefitfocus (BNFT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Benefitfocus (BNFT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
NASDAQ
Invacare (IVC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Invacare (IVC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -45.95%. A...
NASDAQ
Masonite (DOOR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Masonite (DOOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.80%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ICU Medical (ICUI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.11%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Argo Group (ARGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Argo Group (ARGO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.91 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q3 Loss
Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.13. This compares to loss of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Westport Innovations (WPRT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of natural-gas engine...
NASDAQ
Ashland (ASH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates
Ashland (ASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.04%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Monroe Capital (MRCC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Monroe Capital (MRCC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -100%. A quarter ago, it was expected...
NASDAQ
Intapp (INTA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Intapp (INTA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%....
NASDAQ
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates (Revised)
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30.43%....
NASDAQ
Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Mueller Water Products (MWA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.57%. A...
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Comments / 0