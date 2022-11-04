* Congratulations to the Johnson Co 6th Grade Football Team on their Win Saturday over Puducah (18-6) in the KYMSFA Semi-Finals in Bowling Green. With the Win, the 6th Grade Team will now be in the Championship Game vs. Northern Pulaski. The Game will be played at 1 PM at Great Crossing in Georgetown. Good Luck to the Eagles.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO