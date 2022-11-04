Read full article on original website
Related
wsipfm.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Magoffin County
Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call on November 05, 2022, at 7:18 p.m. reporting a single vehicle collision had occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in the Salyersville community of Magoffin County. Troopers from Post 9 responded and began the investigation. The initial investigation indicated a 2018 Polaris UTV...
wsipfm.com
KYMSFA State Playoff’s
* Congratulations to the Johnson Co 6th Grade Football Team on their Win Saturday over Puducah (18-6) in the KYMSFA Semi-Finals in Bowling Green. With the Win, the 6th Grade Team will now be in the Championship Game vs. Northern Pulaski. The Game will be played at 1 PM at Great Crossing in Georgetown. Good Luck to the Eagles.
Comments / 0