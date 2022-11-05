ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.

I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
LA MESA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista asks residents to reimagine Harborside Park during an upcoming workshop

Chula Vista residents who could not provide input on Harborside Park will soon have another opportunity. Residents and Business owners in Chula Vista may attend an upcoming open house on Nov. 14 at the Harborside Elementary School Auditorium at 681 Naples Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said participants may stop by anytime in between those hours.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out

Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego Channel

Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA

You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
LA MESA, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Animal Artist Book Release Will Benefit Local Rescued Tigers And Bears

Local San Diego animal artist Sinclair Stratton best known for her colorful pet portraits is releasing her first book of animal paintings called “Always Be Kind to Animals” in an art show and fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 13 at The Studio Door Gallery, 3867 Fourth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103 benefiting local exotic animal rescue Lions, Tigers, and Bears (LTB) located in Alpine, California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 15 to Oct. 27 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Cruz, 33, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 15 at North Coast Highway...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
CBS 8

Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack

DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
DEL MAR, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WHO WAS THE HOMELESS MAN WHO DIED OCT. 30 IN SANTEE RIVERBED?

He had trauma to his upper torso, but the Sheriff’s department said it is unknown if it was a factor into his death, which is being investigated by the Sheriff’s homicide unit. Michael Bishop, friend of Steve White. On October 30 shortly after 2:00 a.m., Santee deputies received...
SANTEE, CA

