coolsandiegosights.com
Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.
I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
San Diego weekly Reader
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
Beach Advisory Lifted in Carlsbad, But Remains in Place for Several Coastal Areas
Officials lifted a beach advisory Saturday for Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad after recent water quality samples met state health standards. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality ordered the change because bacteria levels no longer exceed state health standards. Advisories for other San Diego County beaches remain...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista asks residents to reimagine Harborside Park during an upcoming workshop
Chula Vista residents who could not provide input on Harborside Park will soon have another opportunity. Residents and Business owners in Chula Vista may attend an upcoming open house on Nov. 14 at the Harborside Elementary School Auditorium at 681 Naples Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said participants may stop by anytime in between those hours.
Caltrans Unveils Julian International ‘Dark Sky’ Community Signs
Community leaders and elected officials gathered Friday afternoon to reveal new “Entering Julian” and “International Dark Sky Community” signs that will be installed along State Route 78 and State Route 79, to encourage more stargazers, visitors and shoppers to restaurants and businesses located in the East County town.
Stretch of beach to be closed after apparent shark attack in Del Mar
A two-mile stretch of beach in Del Mar will be closed through at least Sunday as a precaution after a swimmer was injured in an apparent shark attack. Lifeguards will perform drone flyovers and patrol the area throughout the weekend from dawn until dusk in search of sharks, according to city officials.
chulavistatoday.com
Marco Contreras is vying to represent District 1 on Chula Vista City Council
Marco Contreras is running to represent District 1 on Chula Vista City Council during the Nov. 8 General Election. Contreras, a local business owner, and a local pastor, is running against Carolina Chavez to represent District 1. He did not respond to requests for an interview. According to his website,...
NBC San Diego
‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out
Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
San Diego Channel
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
Fire erupts in South Bay home
Firefighters on Friday were able to put out a structure blaze in the National City area, according to fire officials.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in La Mesa, CA
You are never away from fun and excitement when you travel to the city of La Mesa in San Diego County, Southern California. The city takes its name from the Spanish word that means "table." La Mesa is a city plateau bordered by San Diego in the north and the...
Hit-and-run driver plows into University City Vons, twice
A van plowed through the front doors of a Vons supermarket in University City on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
presidiosentinel.com
Animal Artist Book Release Will Benefit Local Rescued Tigers And Bears
Local San Diego animal artist Sinclair Stratton best known for her colorful pet portraits is releasing her first book of animal paintings called “Always Be Kind to Animals” in an art show and fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 13 at The Studio Door Gallery, 3867 Fourth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103 benefiting local exotic animal rescue Lions, Tigers, and Bears (LTB) located in Alpine, California.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 15 to Oct. 27 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Cruz, 33, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 15 at North Coast Highway...
Del Mar Beach closed after swimmer survives shark attack
DEL MAR, Calif — A popular Del Mar beach has been closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. on Friday near the 17th St. beach. Del Mar lifeguards said that a female swimmer was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the swimmer was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress. When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite.
East County wildfire stopped at three acres
The spread of a vegetation fire in East County Saturday was stopped at three acres, Cal Fire San Diego said.
eastcountymagazine.org
WHO WAS THE HOMELESS MAN WHO DIED OCT. 30 IN SANTEE RIVERBED?
He had trauma to his upper torso, but the Sheriff’s department said it is unknown if it was a factor into his death, which is being investigated by the Sheriff’s homicide unit. Michael Bishop, friend of Steve White. On October 30 shortly after 2:00 a.m., Santee deputies received...
San Diego Voters Asked to Overturn Ban on Union Labor Pacts with Measure D
San Diego voters will decide Tuesday whether the city’s decade-long ban on the use of project labor agreements on municipal construction projects will be lifted through Measure D. If passed, Measure D would repeal 2012’s Measure A, which prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into project labor...
