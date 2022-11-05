Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Yale Daily News
Tuesday’s midterms: here’s who’s running and how to vote
On Tuesday, New Haveners and voters will vote on a slate of statewide candidates, federal races and a constitutional amendment that opens the door to early voting. Governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont against Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party Rob Hotaling and Green Party Michelle Bicking. Secretary of the State:...
GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly
On Tuesday, the results in 187 General Assembly contests will provide a more granular snapshot of Connecticut’s evolving political identity.
Norwalk political notes: Longtime DPW employee gets top slot
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Valadares to be Chief of Operations and Public Works. Can the City use water records to find illegal apartments?. Vanessa Valaderes, who has been with the Norwalk Department of Public Works for more than 12 years, is set to be appointed Chief of Operations and Public Works at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
goodmorningwilton.com
ELECTION 2022: Meet the Candidate — Kim Healy for State Representative 42nd District [Op-Ed & VIDEO INTERVIEW]
Kim was elected to the Wilton Board of Selectmen in 2021. She has been engaged in the 2022 state legislative session, testifying against proposed zoning bills that would negatively impact our towns. Kim is a CPA and former auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is married, has four children, and has lived in Connecticut since 1994. Kim is highly active in town. She is currently co-chair of Minks to Sinks, formerly a member of the Wilton Conservation Commission as well as past treasurer of the Wilton Library Board of Trustees. Kim was active in “Hands Off Our Schools” and testified against forced school regionalization. She is a staunch defender of women’s rights and is an appointed member of the CT Reading Leadership Implementation Council.
yonkerstimes.com
Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans
I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
goodmorningwilton.com
ELECTIONS 2022: GMW’s Voter’s Guide — Everything You Need to Know to VOTE on Tuesday, Nov. 8
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and with so much riding on the 2022 midterms, it’s important for Wilton voters to be fully prepared. There are four candidates running to represent Wilton in Hartford, none of whom are incumbents but all of whom have run before in some way to serve the town. There are also statewide races, starting with the governor’s office on down, plus U.S. congressional and senate races and a referendum on early voting.
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in Bridgeport
Millions in federal aid to boost offshore wind:(Anoop VS/Pexels) The mayor of Bridgeport and a business on the harbor wish to establish Bridgeport as a center for future offshore wind energy projects thanks to federal funding of $10.5 million.
momcollective.com
An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420
This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
sheltonherald.com
Racial imbalance issues in Fairfield schools a long-term problem
FAIRFIELD — School district officials recently presented a plan to the state Board of Education to address a racial imbalance in Fairfield's public schools, but officials at all levels have acknowledged that the imbalance is a long-term problem that will take time to solve. The updated plan adds a...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms
SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Stabbing
2022-11-05@7:02pm–#Stamford CT– Report of a stabbing on West Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ctexaminer.com
$1.5 Billion School Construction Plan Has Board of Finance, Board of Ed at Odds in Stamford
STAMFORD – The board focuses on raising revenue; the department on how best to spend it. So it’s not surprising that a 20-year, $1.5 billion school construction plan has the finance board and the education department at odds. It was clear during a special meeting called by the...
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
arizonasuntimes.com
Students Hope to Establish Conservative Club After College Tears Down Flags Supporting First Responders
Trinity College (TC) students Lucas Turco and Finn McCole are looking to establish a conservative voice on campus after they were reportedly targeted by the college for hanging a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag and an American flag with green, blue, and red stripes for supporting first responders.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
