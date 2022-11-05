Kim was elected to the Wilton Board of Selectmen in 2021. She has been engaged in the 2022 state legislative session, testifying against proposed zoning bills that would negatively impact our towns. Kim is a CPA and former auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is married, has four children, and has lived in Connecticut since 1994. Kim is highly active in town. She is currently co-chair of Minks to Sinks, formerly a member of the Wilton Conservation Commission as well as past treasurer of the Wilton Library Board of Trustees. Kim was active in “Hands Off Our Schools” and testified against forced school regionalization. She is a staunch defender of women’s rights and is an appointed member of the CT Reading Leadership Implementation Council.

