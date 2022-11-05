Read full article on original website
ELECTION 2022: Meet the Candidate — Ceci Maher for State Senate 26th District [Op-Ed & VIDEO INTERVIEW]
Ceci Maher was the first national executive director of the Horizons Student Enrichment Program, working to increase access to education for all students; CEO of Person-to-Person, expanding their programs to serve food for 25,000 people annually in Fairfield County; and executive director of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, making classrooms safer from gun violence.
ELECTIONS 2022: GMW’s Voter’s Guide — Everything You Need to Know to VOTE on Tuesday, Nov. 8
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and with so much riding on the 2022 midterms, it’s important for Wilton voters to be fully prepared. There are four candidates running to represent Wilton in Hartford, none of whom are incumbents but all of whom have run before in some way to serve the town. There are also statewide races, starting with the governor’s office on down, plus U.S. congressional and senate races and a referendum on early voting.
With Few Homeowners Impacted by Views of Proposed Cell Tower, Verizon Is Poised to Move Ahead
In the latest step toward adding a new monopole cell tower in Wilton (to be located near the school bus depot property at 180 School Rd., opposite Middlebrook School), a public information session was held last Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The information session included an analysis of a recently completed...
Wilton Real Estate Report (Oct. 28-Nov. 4, 2022): Two Commercial and Five Residential Properties Change Hands
Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 28-Nov. 4, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported seven properties transferred to new owners. Two of the property transfers were commercial properties. 40 Danbury Rd., a...
Wilton High School Theatre Presents “The Play That Goes Wrong”
Wilton High School Theatre begins its year with the hilarious comedy of errors, The Play That Goes Wrong (high school edition) by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. With the original production still performing Off-Broadway, the Wilton High School theater program is thrilled to be able to present the high school edition to the Wilton community. Producers say that the only differences between the two versions are a few details of the set that make producing a little easier for high school productions — and they guarantee audiences will laugh just as much.
“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Nov. 7, 2022: WHS Football Wins for Senior Week, Volleyball Battles Back After Heartbreak PLUS Gretchen McMahon Photos [VIDEO]
Wilton Athletics had a week of highs and lows for the fall season’s Week 10. The Wilton High School varsity football team delivered a win for Senior Night and the last regular season home game, defeating Fairfield Warde 28-14 on Friday, Nov. 4. On Saturday, Oct. 29, senior cross-country...
