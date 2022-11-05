Read full article on original website
Related
The Secret to Chef Narita Santos’ Perfect Cheeseburger Is Confit Tomato Aioli
A single lunch can change your life — just ask Narita Santos. Though Santos had been spending more time in salons than kitchens, she took a leap of faith in 2014, enrolling as a part-time culinary student to pursue her aspirations of becoming a chef. Working simultaneously as a full-time stylist and a part-time cook, she worked her way up the ladder as a line cook in kitchens like Bestia and NoMad and then, eventually, became a chef in her own right. Even so, it was a midday meal at The Exchange, the flagship restaurant at The Freehand hotel in downtown LA that cemented her new career path.
dotesports.com
What are Purple Coins used for in Sonic Frontiers?
Sonic Frontiers is overloaded with different collectible items that have little information. You can run around for hours collecting different items to level up Sonic’s abilities, unlock new moves, and help to complete the story—but there is one item that doesn’t seem to have a purpose at first.
dotesports.com
How to find the Dendro Hypostasis Zayin in Genshin Impact
The latest and final Hypostasis arrived with the Version 3.2 update of Genshin Impact this week. Just like all other Hypostases, this one also has a unique name, which is Zayin, and its own unique element, which is Dendro. Players hoping to attain the unique loot this foe drops will...
Butter boards give way to hummus, whipped cheese and dessert boards: 'Evolved into its own'
Butter boards have become a viral food trend on social media and now other charcuterie-like dishes are being made with hummus, cheese dips, dessert spreads and more.
dotesports.com
Return to Runeterra: The first anniversary of Arcane will be celebrated with a mysterious drop and other events
It has been almost exactly one year since we were given a deeper look at Piltover and Zaun, two locations familiar to fans of League of Legends, through the animated Netflix series, Arcane—and fans across the internet are ready to celebrate. The official Arcane Twitter account revealed today that...
dotesports.com
All Pokémon Go Dratini Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards
The classic factory keeps rolling, with Niantic bringing back Community Day Classic in a big way to help close out the Season of Light in Pokémon Go. This time, players will be encountering an increased number of Dratini, giving them plenty of chances to train up the young Dragon-type into a formidable Dragonite before the event ends.
dotesports.com
Fortnite unveils the Swarvoski crystal FNCS Invitational trophy
Fortnite’s first in-person competitive event is in less than two weeks and players from around the world are getting ready to celebrate the best of the competitive scene in Raleigh, NC. Whoever manages to prove themselves the champion will earn a large share of the $1,000,000 cash prize and, as Epic Games has just revealed, an amazing crystalline trophy created by Swarovski.
dotesports.com
Gimmighoul and new lore revealed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet crossover with Pokémon Go
After two days of acting as Pokémon Go’s version of a cryptid, Gimmighoul has officially been revealed as the newest Pokémon players will encounter on their journeys through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, kind of like Meltan, this new Pokémon has some interlinked gameplay with Pokémon Go that will allow players to catch different forms.
dotesports.com
Best MTG multicolor Rare/Mythic Rare Draft cards in The Brothers’ War
Multicolor Rare and Mythic Rares will shape the Limited Draft BRO meta. In a set packed with powerful Magic: The Gathering Artifacts, eight multicolor Rare and Mythic Rare The Brothers’ War cards stood out as top picks within Limited Draft. Multicolor top Limited Draft picks can often get picked...
BHG
How to Cook Mussels
If the idea of cooking mussels intimidates you, you’re not alone. But take heart, they’re actually one of the easiest seafood choices to prepare and the good news is: We’ll share with you how long to cook mussels so you can enjoy tender mussels with loads of flavor as well as how to buy, clean, and store them. We even have easy recipes to show you how to steam, cook, and grill mussels using a pressure cooker or slow cooker. So, here’s how to cook mussels for a delicious meal at home.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Recipe: Spinach and Artichoke Dip From Sci-Fi Dine-In Restaurant in Hollywood Studios
We love when Disney shares new recipes because we know how many of you, our writers love to recreate the Disney magic at home. That is why we have built an entire PAGE filled with all sorts of Disney recipes. And today, we have a new one to add to that list.
My Mom’s Shortcut Gulab Jambu Is the MVP of Indian Desserts
In my opinion, gulab jambu is the MVP of Indian desserts. It is sweet, spiced, fried, and deeply satisfying. Gulab jambu literally translates to rose berry (gulab means rose, and jambu is a berry-esque fruit native to India). The fruit is called “jamun” in Hindi and “jambu” in Gujarati, which is what my family speaks and is why we call this dessert gulab jambu instead of gulab jamun, although they are the same dessert.
dotesports.com
When does Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 end?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players every year. It has managed to continue for 22 seasons, with the most recent being the Chrome-filled Chapter Three, season four. As we get closer to the winter season, many fans are curious about when this season will end and the next will begin.
12tomatoes.com
Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets
Simple, snacky, and scrumptious. A snack can be as simple as cheese and crackers but sometimes you want something a little bit extra and these Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets perfectly fit the bill. They’re easy to make (seven ingredients!); full of creamy, beefy, cheesy goodness; and are hearty enough to qualify as a meal if you want a dinner that’s a little snacky. My whole family loves them and I’m sure yours will too.
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Oreo Cheesecake Bars
The best dessert for all Oreo cookie lovers! These Oreo cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy and so tasty! Easy, no-bake dessert that is ideal for any occasion! Your family and friends will love this treat! Plus, it looks gorgeous! You will need just 45 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:
Comments / 0