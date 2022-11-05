On November 1st, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meijer at 225 N. Weber Rd. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in two prior robberies at the Meijer Gas Station. A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle after which the vehicle fled to a residence on the 100 block of Tecumseh Drive. The driver and passenger of the vehicle fled on foot into the residence. Officers made contact with the homeowner and after productive conversation, were able to convince the two subjects who fled to exit the residence. Deandre Sturdivant, 25, of the 100 block of Tecumseh was taken into custody and charged with Fleeing and Attempt to Elude a Police Officer, Driving on a Revoked License, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Disobeying a Stop Sign. Sturdivant was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

BOLINGBROOK, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO