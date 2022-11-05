Read full article on original website
Frances J. Atwood
2d ago
Where are the editors? What is a linsence? Even spellcheck didn’t like the word. Journalistic standards have gone to pot.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
President Biden visited Joliet on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
cwbchicago.com
Detectives looking for suspect in North Side burglary, theft cases
Chicago police detectives are trying to identify a man they have linked to recent burglary and theft incidents on the North Side. CPD’s Town Hall (19th) District tweeted this image of the suspect, who drives a white Dodge Journey. According to the tweet and police data, the man is...
wjol.com
Meijer Gas Station Robber Arrested In Bolingbrook
On November 1st, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, Bolingbrook Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meijer at 225 N. Weber Rd. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in two prior robberies at the Meijer Gas Station. A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle after which the vehicle fled to a residence on the 100 block of Tecumseh Drive. The driver and passenger of the vehicle fled on foot into the residence. Officers made contact with the homeowner and after productive conversation, were able to convince the two subjects who fled to exit the residence. Deandre Sturdivant, 25, of the 100 block of Tecumseh was taken into custody and charged with Fleeing and Attempt to Elude a Police Officer, Driving on a Revoked License, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Disobeying a Stop Sign. Sturdivant was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago Police: Outside The Bus Station Issued An Arrest Warrant For The Suspect In The Murder Of A Greyhound Employee
WLS-TV in Chicago reports A warrant for arrest. A warrant has been issued for a suspect in the October fatal shooting of a Greyhound employee outside a city bus terminal. Rodney Miller has been charged in the October 24 shooting that killed 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis. Gaddis was killed while Taking the subway to the West Loop terminal 600 block of West Harrison Street, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
36th House District: Burke challenged by Robbins police chief
State Rep. Kelly Burke (D-36th), of Evergreen Park, is running for her seventh term in the General Assembly and has a Republican opponent for the first time since 2012. Robbins Police Chief David Sheppard is running against her in the November 8 general election. Both are seeking to represent the...
cwbchicago.com
Man stabbed Red Line passenger for vaping on the train, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a Chicago man stabbed a Red Line passenger because the victim was vaping on the train in violation of a city ordinance. The victim was wearing headphones, using his phone, and vaping as he rode a southbound train to work at the University of Chicago around 5:42 a.m. Thursday, prosecutors said. As the train passed through Lincoln Park, another passenger, identified by officials as 49-year-old Corey Bulliox, started yelling that vaping is not allowed on the CTA.
cwbchicago.com
Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say
Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
Off-duty Merrionette Park police officer shot on South Side on way to work
Police said the off-duty officer fired back, also hitting the suspected shooter.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cops hospitalized after collision with alleged drunk driver on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two Chicago cops are in the hospital after their squad car hit an SUV near Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the officers were traveling eastbound on South Archer Avenue near Western Boulevard when they hit a black SUV which turned into the officers' lane. The driver of...
East Garfield Park drive-by shooting victim Pierre Riley dies, family says
One of the victims of the Halloween night drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park that initially injured 14 has died, his family said.
Plainfield Bank Robberies: Two banks on the same street are robbed, just days apart
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - For the second time in less than a week, someone has robbed a bank in Plainfield. The most recent robbery happened at 4:15 p.m. on Friday at the BMO Harris, 15101 South Illinois Highway 59. The robber in this case showed a note demanding money. He did...
cwbchicago.com
7-time felon tried to rob girl as she did homework at Loop coffeeshop: prosecutors
A seven-time felon tried to rob a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint while she did her homework at a Starbucks in the Loop, according to Chicago police and prosecutors. The accused man has been arrested six times this year in Chicago, and he has two misdemeanor cases pending. The girl, waiting...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Crew wanted for burglarizing several homes, stealing jewelry in Northbrook: Police
Police in Northbrook are warning homeowners about a series of burglaries. The police department said “larger homes adjacent to wooded areas” have been targeted recently, and the burglars “are primarily stealing large amounts of jewelry and cash.”
At least 5 auto repair shops in Albany Park, Irving Park targeted by thieves in last week
"I've been familiar with this neighborhood for about 22 years and I've never seen this like this."
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
