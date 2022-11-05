Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Lake California power pole crash halts traffic in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Hundreds in Lake California were left without power last night after a car collided with a power pole. It happened around 5:45 PM along Lake California Drive, when a vehicle crashed into a power pole. The crash shattered the pole and left heavy utility lines littered over the roadway. First responders struggled to access the vehicle due to the possibility of electrical power from those hanging power lines, but with the help of CAL FIRE and Cottonwood Fire crews, were able to extract the driver, who had no notable injuries from the crash.
mendofever.com
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department says they found body inside mobile home after fire
REDDING, Calif. 12:43 P.M. UPDATE - Redding Fire Battalion Chief Jason Foley confirmed with our reporter on scene that firefighters found a body inside the mobile home at 2615 Park Marina Dr. During a search of the home, firefighters also found a dead animal. Redding fire is asking everyone to...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says rice straw bales were on fire in Richvale Saturday morning
RICHVALE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that two stacks of rice straw bales were burning west of Richvale Saturday morning. Crews have mitigated all threats, but the fire did minimally spread to nearby vegetation. CAL FIRE says that the rice straw bales will continue to smolder. CAL FIRE...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 metering lights scheduled for activation in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans District 3 has announced their plans to activate the Highway 99 ramp meters in Chico later this month. According to officials, the metering lights located on three of the Highway 99 on-ramps in Chico are scheduled to go live on Monday, November 14. Metering lights are activated as traffic on the highway starts to build up.
chicosol.org
Shootings at Teichert Ponds encampment alarm activists
Shootings at Chico’s Teichert Ponds has some residents worried that unhoused people are facing increasing violence -– perhaps linked to rising levels of “dehumanizing” speech targeting them. A shooting at the Ponds killed an unhoused man and left another seriously injured last year, and a shooting...
mynspr.org
Events commemorating four years since the Camp Fire to be held in Paradise
It’s been nearly four years since the Camp Fire swept through Paradise and its surrounding communities on November 8, 2018. This Saturday, people will be gathering in the town to commemorate the Camp Fire. Here are some of the commemorative events being held this weekend:. Saturday, November 5. When:...
actionnewsnow.com
First Annual Gratitude Walk in Bidwell Park
Crystal Lively planned the event so that people can focus on the good things in life. Crystal Lively planned the event so that people can focus on the good things in life.
shastascout.org
Meet Baron Browning For Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
actionnewsnow.com
Person taken to hospital after major injury crash in Redding Saturday night
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a driver was taken to Mercy Medical Center on Saturday after a major injury two-car crash at the intersection of Placer Street and Cumberland Drive in Redding. Police say that they responded to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. When they...
actionnewsnow.com
Enterprise High School's shelter-in-place lifted
REDDING, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - Enterprise High School was placed into a shelter-in-place Friday for about 10 minutes on Friday, according to the school. The school said SHASCOM notified staff at the school about police activity in the area at about 11:34 a.m. The school went into a shelter-in-place,...
actionnewsnow.com
Person injured in Berry Creek motorhome fire
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - A person was injured in a motorhome fire in Berry Creek on Friday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the person was assessed by medics at the scene for non-life threatening burns. The motorhome was destroyed in the fire off Raccoon Road. CAL FIRE...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen vehicle, agriculture sweeper found in Gridley burglary investigation, parolee arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man on parole was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in the Girdley area, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Haywood Thursday evening near Richvale. Deputies said during his arrest, they recovered property from a residential burglary....
krcrtv.com
250 Redding Electric customers without power along Hilltop
REDDING, Calif. — At least 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers were without power Thursday morning. According to the REU, the outage was impacting customers along Hilltop Drive north of the Mt. Shasta Mall. Power was expected to be restored around 11:45 a.m. No cause for the outage was...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - November 4, 2022
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) released the State Water Project Delivery Capability Report 2021, which is generated every two years for the State Water Project’s (SWP) 29 water agencies for water supply planning. With California entering a possible fourth dry year, the report will help water managers better...
krcrtv.com
Yuba County Jail inmate dies on Wednesday after medical emergency
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — An inmate inside the Yuba County Jail died on Wednesday evening after having a reported medical emergency. Officials with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said their correctional deputies were alerted to the 30-year-old inmate having a medical emergency at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. They said their deputies and medical staff immediately began treatment on the inmate, however, he needed to be transferred to Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville where he was pronounced dead.
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
actionnewsnow.com
14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
KTVL
Suspect caught with rainbow-fentanyl, other narcotics during stop in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A 43-year-old man from Weaverville was arrested by Redding police's Bike Team during their patrol in south Redding. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said officers with their Bike Team were patrolling the Westwood Village area on Friday, Nov. 4. They stopped a vehicle and contacted the driver, identified as Fredrick Jacob Guidotti.
