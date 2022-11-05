FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season, Monday evening at Alico Arena when they host Old Dominion. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles finished 2022 with a best ever #20 national ranking – their fourth Top 25 finish in the past five seasons. FGCU enters the season as defending ASUN champions with a 15-1 league record alongside a 30-3 overall record that saw them advance to the NCAA Tournament as a #12 seed where they defeated fifth-seed Virginia Tech in the first round and advanced to the Round of 32 for the third time in program history.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO