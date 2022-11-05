Read full article on original website
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Soccer Ready for ASUN Semifinals Against Lipscomb
Match 17 #12 (No.1 seed) Lipscomb (12-2-2, 7-1-0 ASUN) vs. #4 seed FGCU (8-4-4, 3-2-3 ASUN) Date // Time Monday, Nov. 7 // 8:00 p.m. (7 p.m. CT) Location Nashville, Tenn. // Lipscomb Soccer Complex. Live Statistics Live Stats. Watch Lipscomb Bisons. Twitter @FGCU_MSoccer. Instagram FGCU Men's Soccer. Facebook FGCU...
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Victorious On Senior Night In Fifth Straight Win
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball secured a 3-0 senior night sweep (25-8, 25-22, 25-21) of Bellarmine on Saturday. The Eagles have now won five straight, tying its longest win streak of the season. Saturday's victory also marked the 13th sweep of the year for FGCU. The Green and Blue improved to 21-6 and 11-3 in the ASUN, while Bellarmine fell to 10-16 and 4-10 in conference play with the loss.
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Monday at USC
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The 21st season of FGCU men's basketball officially kicks off Monday night as the Eagles travel to Los Angeles to take on former FGCU head coach Andy Enfield and the USC Trojans. Tip-off from the Galen Center is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST with the game airing on Pac-12 Los Angeles which is available on FuboTV (sign up for free trial and select sports plus add-on). J.B. Long and Fran Fraschilla will be on the call.
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Notches 20th Win of Season In Sweep of Eastern Kentucky
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball notched its 20th win of the season in a 3-0 (27-25, 25-11, 25-15) sweep of Eastern Kentucky Friday. The victory over the Colonels marked the seventh straight season of 20-or-more Eagle victories, excluding the 2020 COVID year. Friday's win also marked the ninth-straight season under head coach Matt Botsford in which the Green and Blue has recorded 10-or more conference wins.
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Tennis Shines on Day One of Bedford Cup
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team returned to the state capital for the second time in three weeks to compete in the Bedford Cup. Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy) and Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla.) highlighted the day for the Eagles as they each advanced to the quarterfinals. "I'm...
fgcuathletics.com
Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Against Old Dominion at Alico Arena
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season, Monday evening at Alico Arena when they host Old Dominion. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles finished 2022 with a best ever #20 national ranking – their fourth Top 25 finish in the past five seasons. FGCU enters the season as defending ASUN champions with a 15-1 league record alongside a 30-3 overall record that saw them advance to the NCAA Tournament as a #12 seed where they defeated fifth-seed Virginia Tech in the first round and advanced to the Round of 32 for the third time in program history.
fgcuathletics.com
Davi Alves Leads FGCU Men's Soccer All-ASUN Conference Awards
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Three FGCU men's soccer players have earned All-ASUN honors as announced by the conference on Friday. Midfielder Davi Alves (Belo Horizonte, Brazil) led the Green and Blue by being named to the All-Conference First Team. "Davi is an excellent player with a growth mindset and has...
Port Charlotte wins first district title since 2013 in emotional victory over Braden River
BRADENTON, Fla.- Displaced from their home field over at Port Charlotte High School due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Pirates have had to play on the road since they returned to action back on Oct. 14. Despite not being able to play in front of their home crowd, Port Charlotte has gladly ...
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
faithit
Megan Warfield, a Pregnant Firefighter, Survives Crash and Rescues Others
“Wow… first off congratulations on the baby and secondly thank you for being a great person, I’m glad to know you’re in our community helping when people are in need.”. “A true hero, may God bless you and keep you safe. Congratulations on the birth of your...
How did Hurricane Ian affect Seashell Capital of the World?
Despite Hurricane Ian’s wrath on the famous island, Sanibel may continue to be the place for seashells by the seashore, but the storm’s effects could still cause a grim situation for the marine ecosystem.
10NEWS
Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Islands In Florida That Are an Absolute Must Visit
Sanibel Island is a must-visit destination for those who love the beach. Its beaches are spectacular, and the mangrove forests are thick. It is home to many animals, including dolphins, alligators, sea turtles, and roseate spoonbills. In addition, Sanibel Island is known as the shelling capital of the world. Visitors can find hundreds of shells washed up on the beach every day.
drifttravel.com
Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods
The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers resort lays off 195, total hospitality layoffs in SWFL now top 1,000
Damage from Hurricane Ian has forced the 72-year-old Pink Shell to shut down and cut employees. Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina in Fort Myers is laying off 195 employees after damage caused by Hurricane Ian forced it to close for at least a year. These layoffs bring the total...
Two Southwest Florida schools placed on lockdown over swatting calls
Authorities have launched an investigation after two Southwest Florida schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after being victims of a possible swatting call.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail
A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
Road & Track
What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian
Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
