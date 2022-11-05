ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Soccer Ready for ASUN Semifinals Against Lipscomb

Match 17 #12 (No.1 seed) Lipscomb (12-2-2, 7-1-0 ASUN) vs. #4 seed FGCU (8-4-4, 3-2-3 ASUN) Date // Time Monday, Nov. 7 // 8:00 p.m. (7 p.m. CT) Location Nashville, Tenn. // Lipscomb Soccer Complex. Live Statistics Live Stats. Watch Lipscomb Bisons. Twitter @FGCU_MSoccer. Instagram FGCU Men's Soccer. Facebook FGCU...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Volleyball Victorious On Senior Night In Fifth Straight Win

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball secured a 3-0 senior night sweep (25-8, 25-22, 25-21) of Bellarmine on Saturday. The Eagles have now won five straight, tying its longest win streak of the season. Saturday's victory also marked the 13th sweep of the year for FGCU. The Green and Blue improved to 21-6 and 11-3 in the ASUN, while Bellarmine fell to 10-16 and 4-10 in conference play with the loss.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Monday at USC

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The 21st season of FGCU men's basketball officially kicks off Monday night as the Eagles travel to Los Angeles to take on former FGCU head coach Andy Enfield and the USC Trojans. Tip-off from the Galen Center is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST with the game airing on Pac-12 Los Angeles which is available on FuboTV (sign up for free trial and select sports plus add-on). J.B. Long and Fran Fraschilla will be on the call.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Volleyball Notches 20th Win of Season In Sweep of Eastern Kentucky

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball notched its 20th win of the season in a 3-0 (27-25, 25-11, 25-15) sweep of Eastern Kentucky Friday. The victory over the Colonels marked the seventh straight season of 20-or-more Eagle victories, excluding the 2020 COVID year. Friday's win also marked the ninth-straight season under head coach Matt Botsford in which the Green and Blue has recorded 10-or more conference wins.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Tennis Shines on Day One of Bedford Cup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team returned to the state capital for the second time in three weeks to compete in the Bedford Cup. Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy) and Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla.) highlighted the day for the Eagles as they each advanced to the quarterfinals. "I'm...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season Against Old Dominion at Alico Arena

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season, Monday evening at Alico Arena when they host Old Dominion. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles finished 2022 with a best ever #20 national ranking – their fourth Top 25 finish in the past five seasons. FGCU enters the season as defending ASUN champions with a 15-1 league record alongside a 30-3 overall record that saw them advance to the NCAA Tournament as a #12 seed where they defeated fifth-seed Virginia Tech in the first round and advanced to the Round of 32 for the third time in program history.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Davi Alves Leads FGCU Men's Soccer All-ASUN Conference Awards

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Three FGCU men's soccer players have earned All-ASUN honors as announced by the conference on Friday. Midfielder Davi Alves (Belo Horizonte, Brazil) led the Green and Blue by being named to the All-Conference First Team. "Davi is an excellent player with a growth mindset and has...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
TAMPA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
FORT MYERS, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Islands In Florida That Are an Absolute Must Visit

Sanibel Island is a must-visit destination for those who love the beach. Its beaches are spectacular, and the mangrove forests are thick. It is home to many animals, including dolphins, alligators, sea turtles, and roseate spoonbills. In addition, Sanibel Island is known as the shelling capital of the world. Visitors can find hundreds of shells washed up on the beach every day.
FLORIDA STATE
drifttravel.com

Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Local cyclists push for Bonita Estero Rail Trail

A feasibility study is in the works to implement a 14-mile walking and biking trail through Lee County. Deb Orton has been a cyclist her entire life and is one of many who don’t feel safe riding her bike near Lee County roads, which are known for having some of the highest bicycle fatality numbers in the state. Florida consistently has the highest bicycle death rate in the country each year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Road & Track

What It Takes to Protect a Priceless 115-Car Collection From Hurricane Ian

Running a car museum in Florida has its complications. Hurricane season poses huge risks, and so, the Revs Institute in Naples, home to one of the greatest collections of sports racers anywhere, has a hurricane plan in place. With Hurricane Ian bearing down in late September, the museum had to put it into action. In an interview with Road & Track, Scott George, curator of collections for the Revs Institute explained the process. It's elaborate.
NAPLES, FL

