Bryan Beemer, 60
Bryan Joe Beemer, 60, died unexpectedly Oct. 25, 2022 at home. He was born Nov. 21, 1961, in Des Moines, the son of Gerald L. and Janice J. (Rynor) Beemer. Bryan graduated from Bedford Community High School in 1980 where he was active in FFA and 4-H. Following graduation, he worked different jobs before joining the U.S. Air Force. Bryan was stationed in Colorado and New Hampshire. After leaving the Air Force, he worked various manufacturing jobs. He received his associate degree in Information Technology Systems Networking from Southwest Community College in May 2016, graduating with honors.
Darold Swanson, 88
Darold Lee Swanson, 88, Red Oak, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Born in the family farmhouse in Montgomery County, parents Elin (Hultquist) and Arnold Swanson welcomed their first and only child, Darold Lee, into the world on April 13, 1934. Young Darold was educated...
Brian Bowman, 57
Brian James Bowman, 57, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine, Omaha, Neb. Brian Bowman, the son of Robert Lee Bowman and Susan (Kelker) Stegenga was born April 7, 1965, in Red Oak. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Bowman; son, and Cullen Drake...
Opal Gage, 93
Opal Irene Gage, 93, Emerson, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home. Opal was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Underwood, Minn., the daughter of Chester and Elsie (Yocum) Kadel. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, John; sons, Alan Gage and Mitch Gage; and one grandson. Survivors...
Doris Johnson, 94
Doris Arlene Johnson, 94, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Advent Health Shawnee Mission in Merriam, Kan. Doris was born Nov. 13, 1927, in Elliott, the daughter of Dallas and Golda (Core) Bills. Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Rusty Johnson; and husband, Virgil Johnson.
