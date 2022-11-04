Bryan Joe Beemer, 60, died unexpectedly Oct. 25, 2022 at home. He was born Nov. 21, 1961, in Des Moines, the son of Gerald L. and Janice J. (Rynor) Beemer. Bryan graduated from Bedford Community High School in 1980 where he was active in FFA and 4-H. Following graduation, he worked different jobs before joining the U.S. Air Force. Bryan was stationed in Colorado and New Hampshire. After leaving the Air Force, he worked various manufacturing jobs. He received his associate degree in Information Technology Systems Networking from Southwest Community College in May 2016, graduating with honors.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO