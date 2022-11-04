Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/6/22)
Today is Sunday, November 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players and fans are living up the bye week vibes as evidenced by Amari Cooper‘s laid-back outfit and relaxed demeanor in a recent MoreForYouCleveland social media post. Cooper is showing his flashy side. Through eight games, Cooper has 553...
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Had Savage Response for Being Passed Over by Browns in 2004 Draft
With the benefit of hindsight, it’s easy to determine that the Cleveland Browns botched the 2004 NFL Draft when they passed on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Browns instead went with a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end out of Miami named Kellen Winslow. And while Winslow had some nice moments in Cleveland — including a 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2007 — he was no Roethlisberger. Speaking of that guy, well, he slid a bit in the draft before being selected with the 12th overall pick.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/6: Teller Needs Help, AFC North Games, and Whither Twitter?
Today I want to continue to talk about Browns fans and their Internet communities. Yesterday, I wrote about the OBR forums, which I still think are the best way to talk about the team and are very important to the OBR and me personally. But I’m totally biased. Today...
Dallas Cowboys Are Seriously Interested in Odell Beckham Jr., And Social Media Is Losing It
NFL Network recently confirmed that Odell Beckham Jr. is definitely “on Dallas’ radar.” The team has made sure to continue “to check in on his health and … his recovery from the knee injury.”. NFL Network also noted that the original plan for OBJ to...
Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts dropped a bombshell on the NFL on Monday, first by firing head coach Frank Reich and then by naming former Pro Bowl center and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday’s hiring comes as a shock. ...
Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week
Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Falcons, Baker Mayfield, Panthers
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson said he’s feeling “90 percent” recovered from his knee injury. “I would say about 90 percent,” Patterson said, via Ashton Edmunds of the team’s official site. “At this point in time, nobody is 100 percent. We’re in Week 9 so nobody is going to feel 100 percent, so feeling at 90 percent right now, I feel pretty good.”
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/7: Dolphins, Chubb Crunch, and Hope for Journalism
Today marks the official end of the Browns bye week, which was very light in news (which is a good thing during a bye week) and commentary from the local media, as they took a well-deserved week in the middle of a long and hectic football season. That will change today as the Browns have practice, open locker room, and some availability from Kevin Stefanski.
