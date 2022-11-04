ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/6/22)

Today is Sunday, November 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players and fans are living up the bye week vibes as evidenced by Amari Cooper‘s laid-back outfit and relaxed demeanor in a recent MoreForYouCleveland social media post. Cooper is showing his flashy side. Through eight games, Cooper has 553...
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Had Savage Response for Being Passed Over by Browns in 2004 Draft

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s easy to determine that the Cleveland Browns botched the 2004 NFL Draft when they passed on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Browns instead went with a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end out of Miami named Kellen Winslow. And while Winslow had some nice moments in Cleveland — including a 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2007 — he was no Roethlisberger. Speaking of that guy, well, he slid a bit in the draft before being selected with the 12th overall pick.
NFC Notes: Falcons, Baker Mayfield, Panthers

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson said he’s feeling “90 percent” recovered from his knee injury. “I would say about 90 percent,” Patterson said, via Ashton Edmunds of the team’s official site. “At this point in time, nobody is 100 percent. We’re in Week 9 so nobody is going to feel 100 percent, so feeling at 90 percent right now, I feel pretty good.”
