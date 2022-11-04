Read full article on original website
FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind each have until the middle of this week to tell the Department of Public Utilities whether they will move forward with their latest offshore wind projects under the contract terms they have already agreed to or ask state regulators to no longer consider those essential agreements.
NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
This op-ed appeared in National Review on October 27, 2022 6:30 AM. The Bay State’s economic future is on the ballot. During the 1980s Massachusetts earned the nickname “Taxachusetts.” In recent decades, however, state leaders worked together to get out from under that moniker. They cut the income tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent, and Massachusetts fell from the fifth highest in the nation to twelfth in terms of the overall state and local tax burden.
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for the corner, was poised to make history as the country’s first openly lesbian governor — and the first woman elected to the commonwealth’s top executive post. She...
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
The Biden Administration announced new financial support programs to help households install heat pumps, and lower the cost of heating their home.
On Tuesday, federal authorities are stepping up security outside of polling locations across the country — including at eight in Massachusetts — after a spate of surveillance campaigns at several states raised concerns of potential voter intimidation. The Justice Department announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting...
A new poll has shown that Democratic voters are set to back Attorney General Healey for her race as the Governor of Massachusetts, and Republicans could also support her. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey who happens to be a Democratic choice for the governor race.Greater Boston Chamber / Flickr.
People are always on the move, buying and selling houses, moving to new climates, creating new circumstances, and changing jobs. Would you believe over 7.4 million people moved to another state, according to census.gov?. Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona saw thousands migrate to warmer weather, but a few places...
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Beacon Hill lawmakers earlier this year overwhelmingly passed a law, after swiftly overturning Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto, that would allow undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses in Massachusetts. But Ballot Question 4...
Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
Driving around Massachusetts over the years, every once in awhile I would come across a home or a building that looked dilapidated or at least vacant that displayed a red on white "X" or a white on red "X", and I never understood what that meant. I just assumed that...
Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, the only Republican district attorney seeking re-election in Massachusetts, is trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat Rahsaan Hall this week. The contest marks an important challenge for the so-called progressive prosecutor movement, which hopes to overhaul the criminal justice system and suffered...
WORCESTER, Mass. — Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is acquiring marijuana operations in Massachusetts as part of deal that is worth up to $185 million. In his pursuit to establish the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the world, Combs recently announced the acquisition of Cresco and Columbia Care assets in Greenfield, Worcester, and Leicester.
A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
