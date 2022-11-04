ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Offshore Wind Project No Longer Viable

FALL RIVER — A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
WWLP

State to wind energy developers: Commit or back off

Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind each have until the middle of this week to tell the Department of Public Utilities whether they will move forward with their latest offshore wind projects under the contract terms they have already agreed to or ask state regulators to no longer consider those essential agreements.
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
pioneerinstitute.org

Taxachusetts Must Be Stopped

This op-ed appeared in National Review on October 27, 2022 6:30 AM. The Bay State’s economic future is on the ballot. During the 1980s Massachusetts earned the nickname “Taxachusetts.” In recent decades, however, state leaders worked together to get out from under that moniker. They cut the income tax from 6.25 percent to 5 percent, and Massachusetts fell from the fifth highest in the nation to twelfth in terms of the overall state and local tax burden.
homenewshere.com

How the Massachusetts Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?

There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly. When...
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
WUPE

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquires Massachusetts marijuana operations in $185M deal

WORCESTER, Mass. — Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is acquiring marijuana operations in Massachusetts as part of deal that is worth up to $185 million. In his pursuit to establish the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the world, Combs recently announced the acquisition of Cresco and Columbia Care assets in Greenfield, Worcester, and Leicester.
WUPE

Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?

A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.
