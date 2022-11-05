The state maintains the Child Care Choices website, which allows families to locate and connect with providers in their area. (above) The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has provided more than $100 million in Federal funding for child care during the pandemic, a milestone that represents more than three times the funding provided before COVID-19. As a result of these investments, child care providers have been able to maintain, and even build, capacity despite the pandemic – from 47,819 licensed slots in February 2020 to 48,940 licensed slots in June 2022.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO