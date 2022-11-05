ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, ME

Maine PUC selects winning bids for Northern Maine transmission line and renewable energy projects

Hallowell, Maine – The Maine Public Utilities Commission selected two projects to promote renewable energy development in northern Maine, as required by law. The first is for the development of a 345 kilovolt (kV) transmission line to connect renewable energy resources located in northern Maine with the New England grid and the second is a renewable energy generation project to transmit power across that transmission line.
MAINE STATE
Maine Biomass company files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Stored Solar LLC, a company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Biomass energy uses wood and wood waste to generate electricity. The company owns two plants in Maine, one in West Enfield and another...
MAINE STATE
10 things to know about Maine gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage

Nov. 6, 2022 — Republican challenger Paul LePage and incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 LePage campaign highlights previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:. LePage wants...
MAINE STATE
Comparing Maine candidates' approaches to lowering energy prices

Oct. 27, 2022 -- — From the start of her administration, Maine Governor Janet Mills has emphasized expanding renewable energy sources to bring down the prices Maine residents pay for electricity, chiefly by developing more solar and wind power. The shift in policy from her Republican challenger and predecessor...
MAINE STATE
Can The Government Really Force The Augusta Chipotle To Reopen?

Many of us were really bummed when we learned that the Chipotle restaurant in Augusta was going to be closing its doors permanently. Actually, many fans of the restaurant had been annoyed for months leading up to the closure. It seemed like, no matter when you visited the restaurant, it was always closed.
AUGUSTA, ME
$5.1 Million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan Initiative to support family caregivers

New “Respite for ME” pilot program provides $2,000 grants to Maine people caring for a loved one with dementia or a disability. Augusta, MAINE – The “Respite for ME”, a $5.1 million initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will provide grants of up to $2,000 to Maine families who are caring for a family member at home.
MAINE STATE
Cadrene Heslop

New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
Grants to incentivize recreational programs to become licensed child care facilities in Maine

The state maintains the Child Care Choices website, which allows families to locate and connect with providers in their area. (above) The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has provided more than $100 million in Federal funding for child care during the pandemic, a milestone that represents more than three times the funding provided before COVID-19. As a result of these investments, child care providers have been able to maintain, and even build, capacity despite the pandemic – from 47,819 licensed slots in February 2020 to 48,940 licensed slots in June 2022.
MAINE STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

One-time payment of up to $750 coming to families

money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As costs keep going up in Connecticut and we are rapidly approaching the holiday season, would you like some additional cash? Of course you would. Well, in a new program from the state of Connecticut, each eligible child will receive $250 with a maximum amount of $750.
CONNECTICUT STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Apply this week to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700

money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
MAINE STATE
Windham to convert to automated trash removal

After months of negotiation and discussion with Casella Waste Systems, also known as Pine Tree Waste, the basic framework for an agreement to convert Windham to automated trash removal has been reached. Although some contractual details have yet to be worked out, members of the Windham Town Council voted unanimously...
WINDHAM, ME
Fact Check: Maine’s Final Gubernatorial Debate

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Last night, WAGM partnered with WABI and WMTW to bring you the final Gubernatorial debate of 2022 In an effort to keep, you, the voter as informed as possible We’ll break down some of the claims made by the Candidates. The Final Gubernatorial Debate brought...
MAINE STATE

