This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Energy experts unload on Biden after latest gas price gaffe: 'An instinctive liar'
Energy experts criticized President Biden on Friday after he claimed a day earlier that gasoline prices were more than $5 a gallon when he took office.
Biden admin distributing $4.5 billion to help with home heating costs: Here’s how to apply for assistance
Billions of dollars in federal aid is being made available to help Americans with their heating bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
AOL Corp
White House announces $13.5 billion funding to help households with energy bills
(Reuters) - President Biden's administration will make $13.5 billion available to help low-income U.S. households lower their heating costs this winter, the White House said on Wednesday. As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program...
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
Is Joe Biden to Blame for the Diesel Shortage?
Republican lawmakers are saying the White House is to blame for low diesel inventories. But is it Biden's fault?
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
ABC News
Harris to announce over $13 billion in assistance to help cut energy costs this winter
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will announce new steps the Biden administration is taking to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing $4.5 billion in assistance to help cut heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), according to the White House.
As utility costs continue to rise, feds add to bill assistance programs
Families across Oklahoma and the U.S. may have to shell out hundreds of extra dollars this winter because of higher energy costs.
Tree Hugger
Biden Dedicates $9B to Fund Half a Million Heat Pumps
In June 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden issued memoranda calling for insulation, electrification, and heatpumpification. Now the details are being released. "DOE announced nearly $9 billion in funding allocations for states and Tribes under new state- and Tribe-administered home efficiency programs established by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act," said the Biden administration in a statement. "The new rebate program funding could support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills, including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring. In sum, these programs will make these cost-saving upgrades more accessible for low- and moderate-income families as states gain momentum toward deploying at least 12 million heat pumps by 2030."
Biden spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs
The Biden administration said Wednesday it is making $4.5 billion available through a low-income home energy assistance program to help with heating costs heading into what is expected to be a brutal winter.Spending for the program is significantly higher than the typical annual funding of about $3.5 billion, but it is far below the $8 billion that the administration and congressional Democrats delivered last winter as part of President Joe Biden’s economic rescue plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The money spent last year was by far the largest appropriation in a single year since the Low Income...
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
In Boston, Kamala Harris announces new initiatives to lower energy bills
"By helping families pay the upfront cost for energy efficiency upgrades to their homes, we are also lowering energy bills, bringing down household costs, creating jobs, and fighting the climate crisis." Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Boston on Wednesday, touting the Biden Administration’s plan to help lower energy costs...
CNBC
'We're not against profits,' Biden's special presidential coordinator says after White House tax threats on energy companies
President Biden tweeted this week: "The oil industry has a choice. Either invest in America by lowering prices for consumers... or pay a higher tax on your excessive profits and face other restrictions." Reports of animosity between the White House and America's oil companies are overhyped, says Amos Hochstein, Biden's...
The Biden administration wants oil companies to take their super-sized profits and invest them, presidential advisor says
Biden wants oil giants to invest their huge profits in US energy production, his advisor said. "Clearly we need to bring the prices down so consumers can afford it," Amos Hochstein told CNBC. Oil prices have been rising again after OPEC+ cut production, hurting US consumers at the pump. The...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Energy Industry Responds to Biden’s Pledge to Tax for High Gas Prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden’s plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave...
Ahead of midterms, both parties talking about ways to bring down gas prices, energy costs
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gas stations are billboards for how much you pay to get around. The White House said it is trying to stabilize prices by releasing additional barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But some Republican lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of draining that resource. “We have...
Feds Are Committing Billions to Help Families With Their Energy Bills—Do You Qualify?
A combination of rising energy prices and predictions of a colder winter are squeezing American families trying to save on energy costs. In response, the federal government is stepping in with $4.5 billion in assistance for those who are struggling to pay their utility bills, the White House announced this week.
Biden gives speech at Carlsbad’s Viasat touting legislation to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to U.S.
President Joe Biden wrapped up a campaign swing through San Diego County Friday at satellite Internet provider Viasat — touting his administration’s work to stimulate more semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. In a low-key, mostly non-partisan speech to Viasat employees and local Democrat elected officials, Biden focused on...
