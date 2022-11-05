Read full article on original website
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Shaker eliminated by Cicero-North Syracuse in regional championship
TROY, NY – Shaker was playing from behind most of the way during their regional championship game on Saturday night against Cicero-North Syracuse. The Blue Bison just weren’t able to put in the equalizer, as they were eliminated from the state playoffs. “Tonight obviously is a difficult one,”...
West Genesee football tops Whitesboro in sectional Class A semifinal
MARCY – Many different times through the last half-century or so, teams from West Genesee and Fayetteville-Manlius have collided with championships at stake on the lacrosse field. That was never the case in football – until next weekend, when inside the JMA Wireless Dome the Wildcats and Hornets will...
Bennett advances to Section VI football championship game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bennett will defend its Section VI Class AA football championship next week at Highmark Stadium following a resounding semifinal victory on Friday night. Bennett dominated from the start in a 50-6 win at Orchard Park, where the Tigers opened postseason play a month after being rendered winless. Bennett was in […]
General Brown advances to Class C football final after late defensive stand vs. Cazenovia
General Brown clung to an 8-point lead over Cazenovia as the final seconds of Saturday’s Class C football semifinal ticked of the scoreboard at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Senior defensive back Gabe Malcolm intercepted a deep pass, ending the game and sending the Lions into next week’s sectional championship....
Volleyball: Corning, Maine-Endwell, Vestal capture Section 4 championships
Corning, Maine-Endwell and Vestal earned Section 4 volleyball titles Saturday at Corning-Painted Post High School. The Hawks closed the tripleheader with a 3-0 victory over top-seeded Ithaca in the Class AA final. Top-seeded Maine-Endwell prevailed 3-2 in a back and forth Class B championship match against Owego Free Academy. ...
