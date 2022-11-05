ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

ucasports.com

BEARS OPEN 2022-23 SEASON AGAINST SHOCKERS

WICHITA, Kan. _ The real season begins Monday night for the University of Central Arkansas Bears when they take on the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena. The Bears and Shocker will be meeting for just the second time in history when they tip-off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Shockers beat the Bears 95-69 back in 2019.
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Sugar Bears lose a tough match versus Liberty

CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas volleyball dropped a tough match at home against the Liberty Flames on Sunday afternoon. Liberty jumped out in front early and took the match from the Sugar Bears in three sets. The loss drops Central Arkansas to 18-9 on the year, with a 10-4 ASUN record. It marks just the second defeat for the Sugar Bears since Sept. 27, having won 11 of the last 12 matches.
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

UCA FALLS ON ROAD AT EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. _ A week after putting up record-setting numbers, the University of Central Arkansas offense struggled Saturday in a 42-14 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in ASUN Conference action at Roy Kidd Stadium . Playing without leading rusher Darius Hale, the Bears put up a little more than...
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Women's Basketball Begins 2022-23 Season at Kansas State

CONWAY, Ark. – A new season dawns for the Central Arkansas women's basketball team, as the Sugar Bears ramp up for the 2022-23 season. Under the tutelage of head coach Sandra Rushing, now starting her 11th season at Central Arkansas, the Sugar Bears welcome a host of new players as the team embarks on its second season in the ASUN. The season opens Monday night as Central Arkansas takes on Kansas State at 5:30 p.m.
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Men's Soccer Hosts Bellarmine in ASUN Semifinal

CONWAY, Ark. – It's championship season in Conway, Ark., as the Central Arkansas men's soccer team hosts the No. 6 seed Bellarmine Knights in the ASUN Championship Semifinals on Monday. Kicking off at 6 p.m., the Bears and Knights battle for a spot in the ASUN Final for the second-straight season.
CONWAY, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hot Springs, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HOT SPRINGS, AR
ucasports.com

BEARS, COLONELS SET FOR ASUN MATCHUP

RICHMOND, Ky. _ Two of the hottest teams in the ASUN Conference will meet on Saturday at Roy Kidd Stadium. The University of Central Arkansas Bears (4-4, 3-0) take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-3, 1-1) in a key conference matchup at 4 p.m. (CT) . The Bears have won...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster. There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. The Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KNOE TV8

Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing

WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings.
JONESBORO, AR

