CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas volleyball dropped a tough match at home against the Liberty Flames on Sunday afternoon. Liberty jumped out in front early and took the match from the Sugar Bears in three sets. The loss drops Central Arkansas to 18-9 on the year, with a 10-4 ASUN record. It marks just the second defeat for the Sugar Bears since Sept. 27, having won 11 of the last 12 matches.

CONWAY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO