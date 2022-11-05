Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
ucasports.com
BEARS OPEN 2022-23 SEASON AGAINST SHOCKERS
WICHITA, Kan. _ The real season begins Monday night for the University of Central Arkansas Bears when they take on the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena. The Bears and Shocker will be meeting for just the second time in history when they tip-off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Shockers beat the Bears 95-69 back in 2019.
ucasports.com
Sugar Bears lose a tough match versus Liberty
CONWAY, Ark. – Central Arkansas volleyball dropped a tough match at home against the Liberty Flames on Sunday afternoon. Liberty jumped out in front early and took the match from the Sugar Bears in three sets. The loss drops Central Arkansas to 18-9 on the year, with a 10-4 ASUN record. It marks just the second defeat for the Sugar Bears since Sept. 27, having won 11 of the last 12 matches.
ucasports.com
UCA FALLS ON ROAD AT EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. _ A week after putting up record-setting numbers, the University of Central Arkansas offense struggled Saturday in a 42-14 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in ASUN Conference action at Roy Kidd Stadium . Playing without leading rusher Darius Hale, the Bears put up a little more than...
ucasports.com
Women's Basketball Begins 2022-23 Season at Kansas State
CONWAY, Ark. – A new season dawns for the Central Arkansas women's basketball team, as the Sugar Bears ramp up for the 2022-23 season. Under the tutelage of head coach Sandra Rushing, now starting her 11th season at Central Arkansas, the Sugar Bears welcome a host of new players as the team embarks on its second season in the ASUN. The season opens Monday night as Central Arkansas takes on Kansas State at 5:30 p.m.
ucasports.com
Men's Soccer Hosts Bellarmine in ASUN Semifinal
CONWAY, Ark. – It's championship season in Conway, Ark., as the Central Arkansas men's soccer team hosts the No. 6 seed Bellarmine Knights in the ASUN Championship Semifinals on Monday. Kicking off at 6 p.m., the Bears and Knights battle for a spot in the ASUN Final for the second-straight season.
90 Arkansan students attend college trip after viral post gets thousands in donations
With inflation affecting many Arkansas families, a viral Facebook post allowed local high school students to have a college experience free of charge.
Hot Springs, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The El Dorado High School basketball team will have a game with Cutter Morning Star School on November 07, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Five tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
Friday night's line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
ucasports.com
BEARS, COLONELS SET FOR ASUN MATCHUP
RICHMOND, Ky. _ Two of the hottest teams in the ASUN Conference will meet on Saturday at Roy Kidd Stadium. The University of Central Arkansas Bears (4-4, 3-0) take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-3, 1-1) in a key conference matchup at 4 p.m. (CT) . The Bears have won...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in Arkansas
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster. There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. The Arkansas...
whiterivernow.com
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
KNOE TV8
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.
Faulkner County resident claims $2 million lottery winnings
As the Powerball prize rises to $1.6 billion for the Saturday night drawing, it has become the largest national lottery jackpot in history.
Little Rock police: Man killed at apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings.
Comments / 0