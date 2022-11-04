Read full article on original website
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Jaguars
Coach Josh McDaniels' entire final thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars
Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars: Everything you need to know about Week 9 showdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders have a lot in common. Both have lost multiple close games this season. Both expected to have more than two wins at the season's midpoint. And both expected big offensive numbers thanks to offseason trades and free agent signings. Yet, the Jaguars are...
Watch: Derek Carr connects with Davante Adams for TD to put Raiders up early over Jaguars
In a 24-0 loss to the Saints last week, Davante Adams had just one catch for three yards. They are making up for it early against the Jaguars. Adams jumped out to catch five passes on five targets for 63 yards. Then he did this. Adams wasn’t really open. He...
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: How Did Jacksonville Force a Davante Adams Disappearing Act?
Where did Davante Adams go in the second-half? Josh McDaniels and Doug Pederson had different ideas.
Raiders Will Have to Get Past the Jags Without Darren Waller
After their Week 9 encounter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders will have spent more time without Darren Waller on the field than with him on it. The former Pro Bowler is expected to miss his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury. Even when healthy, Waller has...
Las Vegas Raiders: Players That Need To Bounce Back In Week 9
The talk of the Las Vegas Raiders going on a run hit a brick wall last Sunday. The Silver and Black were dominated in a 24-0 loss by the New Orleans Saints. The entire team looked lethargic and uninterested from the owning whistle. The offense and defense appeared to enjoy Bourbon Street in the lead-up to the game, as they had no juice. Three players, in particular, will need a big bounce-back game if the Raiders are counting on beating the Jaguars this Sunday.
Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew active in Week 9, Raiders TE Darren Waller out
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew back in action in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Agnew, who was the only player on the Jaguars’ injury report this week, was sidelined the last two weeks with a knee injury suffered in Week 6. He was ruled questionable for Week 9, but did not appear on the team’s list of inactives:
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Raiders-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. Las Vegas has...
Gamble Ramble: Betting The Raiders In Week 9 Against The Jaguars
Time for some more Gamble Ramble! We got shut out last week, much like the Las Vegas Raiders offense. Here’s hoping we can bounce back this week with three more gambling picks as the Silver and Black head to Duval to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. All lines come via Draft Kings as of Saturday morning.
Recap from Raiders 27-20 Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders season might be officially over after collapsing once again this season, this time against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report was released on Friday ahead of week nine’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field. The final report listed three players questionable for Sunday’s contest. After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, linebacker Divine Deablo (back/wrist) returned to practice on...
Raiders give up 17-point lead to Jaguars, fall to 2-6
The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars with hopes to get their first road win of the season. Despite a great first half, the Raiders could not come up with the win after losing a 17-point lead. When asked about blowing a 17-plus point...
Raiders announce inactives ahead of Week 9 matchup with Jaguars
The Raiders have announced their inactive players ahead of their critical Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will be without starting tight end Darren Waller once again as he continues to rehab from a hamstring injury that he suffered against the Chiefs in Week 5. While the thought...
NFL standings 2022: Jaguars make up ground in the AFC South
The Jacksonville Jaguars dug themselves a hole in the AFC South with a winless month of October. But starting off November by being the only team in the division to win in Week 9 was a good way to start getting back on track. After a come-from-behind win over the...
Josh McDaniels offers perspective on troublesome group for Las Vegas Raiders
Josh McDaniels is searching for answers as to why his team is 2-5. So far, he’s found none. But one of the key areas resulting in a myriad of issues for Las Vegas includes the defense, which ranks 25th in both points and yards allowed. It’s clear, on that end of the field, something needs to change. Yet, McDaniels is reluctant to admit just exactly how it can change.
AFC Notes: Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett, Chiefs, Kadarius Toney, Raiders
Sunday’s win against the Jaguars was desperately needed by the Broncos given how rough the first half of the season has gone for Denver. Afterward, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged it was a relief to be heading into the bye week with a win and looking at a back stretch of the season that doesn’t have nearly as many prime-time games to magnify their growing pains with new QB Russell Wilson.
