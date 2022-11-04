The talk of the Las Vegas Raiders going on a run hit a brick wall last Sunday. The Silver and Black were dominated in a 24-0 loss by the New Orleans Saints. The entire team looked lethargic and uninterested from the owning whistle. The offense and defense appeared to enjoy Bourbon Street in the lead-up to the game, as they had no juice. Three players, in particular, will need a big bounce-back game if the Raiders are counting on beating the Jaguars this Sunday.

1 DAY AGO