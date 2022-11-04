ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars

Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Las Vegas Raiders: Players That Need To Bounce Back In Week 9

The talk of the Las Vegas Raiders going on a run hit a brick wall last Sunday. The Silver and Black were dominated in a 24-0 loss by the New Orleans Saints. The entire team looked lethargic and uninterested from the owning whistle. The offense and defense appeared to enjoy Bourbon Street in the lead-up to the game, as they had no juice. Three players, in particular, will need a big bounce-back game if the Raiders are counting on beating the Jaguars this Sunday.
Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew active in Week 9, Raiders TE Darren Waller out

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew back in action in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Agnew, who was the only player on the Jaguars’ injury report this week, was sidelined the last two weeks with a knee injury suffered in Week 6. He was ruled questionable for Week 9, but did not appear on the team’s list of inactives:
Gamble Ramble: Betting The Raiders In Week 9 Against The Jaguars

Time for some more Gamble Ramble! We got shut out last week, much like the Las Vegas Raiders offense. Here’s hoping we can bounce back this week with three more gambling picks as the Silver and Black head to Duval to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. All lines come via Draft Kings as of Saturday morning.
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report was released on Friday ahead of week nine’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the TIAA Bank Field. The final report listed three players questionable for Sunday’s contest. After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, linebacker Divine Deablo (back/wrist) returned to practice on...
Raiders give up 17-point lead to Jaguars, fall to 2-6

The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars with hopes to get their first road win of the season. Despite a great first half, the Raiders could not come up with the win after losing a 17-point lead. When asked about blowing a 17-plus point...
Josh McDaniels offers perspective on troublesome group for Las Vegas Raiders

Josh McDaniels is searching for answers as to why his team is 2-5. So far, he’s found none. But one of the key areas resulting in a myriad of issues for Las Vegas includes the defense, which ranks 25th in both points and yards allowed. It’s clear, on that end of the field, something needs to change. Yet, McDaniels is reluctant to admit just exactly how it can change.
AFC Notes: Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett, Chiefs, Kadarius Toney, Raiders

Sunday’s win against the Jaguars was desperately needed by the Broncos given how rough the first half of the season has gone for Denver. Afterward, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged it was a relief to be heading into the bye week with a win and looking at a back stretch of the season that doesn’t have nearly as many prime-time games to magnify their growing pains with new QB Russell Wilson.
