ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Triangle

The Drexel student voter guide to elections

Nov. 8 is Election Day–are you prepared for what is on the ballot?. Everyone is talking about the senate rivalry between Fetterman and Oz, but being informed about what will be up and down on the ballot is essential. This election will determine who holds power as the state governor for Pennsylvania, the U.S. Senate as well as the House of Representatives. Hot topics for those people running this year center around abortion rights and access to healthcare, COVID mandates, affordable housing and immigration rights.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Triangle

Drexel student orgs urge people to vote

Election Day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and student organizations on Drexel University’s campus are preparing voters to go to the polls. Drexel Democrats President, Aidan Cotton, a third year materials science and engineering major with a minor in political science, described how the organization is interacting with the Drexel community. Vice President of Drexel University College Republicans (DUCR), Jason Check, is a third year finance and legal studies major and politics minor. Check explained how DUCR wishes to strengthen its presence and reputation on campus.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Triangle

Drexel students on the Pa. governor race

The Pennsylvania gubernatorial race between main candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano is one of the most followed in the country. The last presidential election showed that Pennsylvania, even though famously known as a swing state, was the state that decided Joe Biden’s election results. Pennsylvania has had two Republican and two Democratic governors in the past 20 years. Currently, democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro is leading by almost nine points.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy