The Drexel student voter guide to elections
Nov. 8 is Election Day–are you prepared for what is on the ballot?. Everyone is talking about the senate rivalry between Fetterman and Oz, but being informed about what will be up and down on the ballot is essential. This election will determine who holds power as the state governor for Pennsylvania, the U.S. Senate as well as the House of Representatives. Hot topics for those people running this year center around abortion rights and access to healthcare, COVID mandates, affordable housing and immigration rights.
Drexel student orgs urge people to vote
Election Day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and student organizations on Drexel University’s campus are preparing voters to go to the polls. Drexel Democrats President, Aidan Cotton, a third year materials science and engineering major with a minor in political science, described how the organization is interacting with the Drexel community. Vice President of Drexel University College Republicans (DUCR), Jason Check, is a third year finance and legal studies major and politics minor. Check explained how DUCR wishes to strengthen its presence and reputation on campus.
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
Drexel students on the Pa. governor race
The Pennsylvania gubernatorial race between main candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano is one of the most followed in the country. The last presidential election showed that Pennsylvania, even though famously known as a swing state, was the state that decided Joe Biden’s election results. Pennsylvania has had two Republican and two Democratic governors in the past 20 years. Currently, democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro is leading by almost nine points.
