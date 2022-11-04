Read full article on original website
Female prison officer, 25, faces jail after admitting smuggling women's underwear and luxury designer clothes to prisoner with whom she was having 'intimate' relationship
A female prison officer faces a 'significant prison sentence' after having admitted to having an 'intimate' relationship with a prisoner and smuggling designer and women's clothing to him. Rachel Martin, 25, became intimate with convicted robber Raymond Abraham while he served a sentence at HMP Guys Marsh, where she worked.
Prison nurse, 25, sobs as she’s jailed for ‘flirty’ calls and texts with inmate after he messaged her on Instagram
A PRISON nurse sobbed as she was jailed for engaging in "flirtatious" calls and text messages with an inmate over Instagram. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an "inappropriate relationship" with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend. The 25-year-old, who the court...
Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted of Murdering 8-Year-Old Son Who Froze to Death After Being Forced to Sleep in Garage
Thomas Valva was just eight years old when he froze to death in the garage of his Long Island home. Prosecutors argued the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, knowingly forced they child and his 10-year-old brother to sleep on the concrete floor of the unheated garage after being hosed down with freezing water in the middle of winter despite temperatures dropping to under 20 degrees. A jury on Friday agreed, unanimously finding Valva guilty on one count of second-degree murder in his son’s death, prosecutors announced.
Man Accused of Double Murder Kept Victim Captive in Shipping Container, Prosecutor Says
A man accused of murdering two women kept one of his victims captive for months, a U.K. court heard Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Prosecutors say Brown met both of his victims through an escort site and that he had interests in “extreme sexual activities.” He allegedly kept Ware as a “voluntary prisoner” during a relationship which became increasingly controlling, jurors heard. Brown allegedly killed Ware in May 2021 but tried to make it seem like she was still alive by collecting her prescription and welfare payments. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC says Brown then killed Morgan in November 2021 and burned her body in an oil barrel. In a note to a school friend, the court heard Brown described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” who had done things which “weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul.”Read it at The Guardian
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Danny Masterson accuser claims actor raped her and said she was then told by Scientology leader to 'consider the consequences' of going to police
Masterson "brought her a fruity red drink in a coffee mug," the prosecution told the court, adding that the accuser then became highly disoriented.
Charges dropped against men accused of gang raping 8 women at music video shoot in South Africa: "We are completely outraged"
Women's rights groups in South Africa expressed outrage Thursday and criticized police for perceived failures after charges were dropped against 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. State prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence...
We’re twins who were strangled to death four months before we were born – and have chilling ‘proof’ of our past life
TWIN boys who claimed to be reincarnated vividly described how their former selves were strangled by a mob and thrown down a well. Ramoo and Rajoo were born four months after the murders - with birthmarks on their bodies allegedly showing wounds from where they were held down by the killers.
Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'
A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’
A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
Doorbell video shows 'malnourished' twins pleading with neighbors to help them escape mother who they say handcuffed and abused them
The mother of the Houston-area twins and her boyfriend face charges after the children alleged that they were abused and starved.
Father arrested for allegedly abusing daughter, burying her in backyard overnight
Father arrested for allegedly abusing daughter, burying her in backyard overnight John Edward Kraft, 50, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor. (NCD)
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Head of Child Psychology Practice Hid Cameras in Child Patient’s Bedroom, Said He Had a ‘Compulsion to His Perversion’: Cops
The head of a psychology clinic that specializes in counseling for adolescents in Texas was arrested after he allegedly admitted to placing hidden cameras in the bedroom of one of his patients and using the footage to pleasure himself sexually. Dr. Timothy David Kimball, 43, was arrested and charged with...
Chilling final selfies of monster husband with wife on clifftop moments before he lured her to the edge & pushed her off
THESE are chilling final selfies of a monster husband with his wife on a clifftop just moments before he lured her to the edge and pushed her off. Hakan Aysal, 40 was found guilty of murdering Semra Aysal, 32, while on holiday in Butterfly Valley in Mugla, Turkey in June 2018.
Co-workers watched killer Chris Watts 'get more and more unhappy with his life'
When Chris Watts killed his wife and two young daughters in 2018, his horrifying actions sent shockwaves across the world. Seemingly a normal, dedicated family man, not only did Watts snap, but he also feigned ignorance when he was first questioned about his family’s disappearance. It was eventually established...
Man gets 3+ years in prison for killing home invader when he was 17
A man who was 17 when he stabbed and killed a home intruder will spend three-and-a-half years in prison for manslaughter, an Irish court recently ruled. The judge said Dean Kerrie, now 21, used “grossly” excessive force when he fatally stabbed the unarmed intruder in 2018, according to the Irish Times.
‘He’s going to kill someone’: Former boss of Leah Croucher murder suspect said he warned police
A former boss of the prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation claims he warned police that he would carry out murder over a decade ago. The business owner took Neil Maxwell on as a mechanic for “a few years” before he was jailed for rape in 2009. He grew concerned about his behaviour, so much so that he told police at the time: “He is one evil f*****, he can’t control his urges for sex and he’s going to kill someone.”In an interview with The Daily Mirror, the former boss – who did not want to be...
Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'
Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
Girlfriend watches in horror as graduate plunges to his death from bridge during video call
A YOUNG woman on a video call to her boyfriend watched in horror as he accidentally fell to his death from a bridge on the Thames, his family said yesterday. James East, 25, who six weeks earlier had landed a dream job with a software start-up, had been on a night out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield when they became separated.
