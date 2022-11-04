ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return

Even as the Kyrie Irving controversy continues to make headlines, there has been a segment of fans who looked have now added a humorous angle to the whole fiasco. While Irving's retweet promoting an anti-semitic film caused quite an uproar on social media, the ramifications were even worse, especially for the point guard, who was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for five games without pay.
IRVING, NY
Yardbarker

The Dallas Mavericks Might Be Receiving An Inconsistent Star

The Dallas Mavericks put the Brooklyn Nets away on Monday night, defeating Kevin Durant and his squad with a painful 96-94 win in New York. Luka Doncic and his team are now 6-3 and really coming together. Doncic is of course the main star of the team but there are...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus

Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"

The Los Angeles Lakers season is going from bad to worse as they fell to 2-8 with another loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz today. While Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis both had strong performances, the Lakers' defense was absolutely pathetic as the Jazz won the game 139-116. LeBron James didn't play this game on the second night of a back-to-back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mike Conley Jr on Jazz: ‘I’ve Loved Every Second of Being on This Team’

After trading away Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale, point guard Mike Conley Jr. was the only Jazz starter from last season who remained. It wasn’t supposed to be pretty. But so far, it’s been a work of basketball art behind the likes of forwards Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and yes, Conley.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem

The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

And now things get interesting for the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings may be wrapping Kirk Cousins with expensive chains and having him dance shirtless on the plane home after victories but a stretch of winning football isn’t exactly new to Cousins in Minnesota. In 2019 the Vikings ripped off eight wins in 10 weeks between October and mid-December.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Ja Morant reportedly got technical foul for savage comment to referee

Ja Morant apparently got a referee in his feelings on Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant received a technical foul in the first half of his team’s 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole spoke with a fan sitting courtside who revealed what Morant said to earn the T — Morant asked the ref if he was playing FanDuel.
MEMPHIS, TN

