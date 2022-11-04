Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."
The Lakers are 2-7 on the season so far, a start that many fans and experts saw coming weeks before opening night. What they didn't see coming, however, was the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who has done a complete 180 since agreeing to come off the bench for L.A. Russ...
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
Even as the Kyrie Irving controversy continues to make headlines, there has been a segment of fans who looked have now added a humorous angle to the whole fiasco. While Irving's retweet promoting an anti-semitic film caused quite an uproar on social media, the ramifications were even worse, especially for the point guard, who was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for five games without pay.
The Dallas Mavericks Might Be Receiving An Inconsistent Star
The Dallas Mavericks put the Brooklyn Nets away on Monday night, defeating Kevin Durant and his squad with a painful 96-94 win in New York. Luka Doncic and his team are now 6-3 and really coming together. Doncic is of course the main star of the team but there are...
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
After all that Kyrie Irving has said and done over the past five years, his basketball future has never been more in jeopardy. In light of his recent actions, Irving has landed in some pretty serious trouble, with his return to the court only possible once he fulfills a number of conditions for the Nets.
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus
Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"
The Los Angeles Lakers season is going from bad to worse as they fell to 2-8 with another loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz today. While Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis both had strong performances, the Lakers' defense was absolutely pathetic as the Jazz won the game 139-116. LeBron James didn't play this game on the second night of a back-to-back.
LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot right now. Throughout the offseason, the Lakers were one of the most talked about teams in the league. Since the organization missed playoffs last season, they were expected to make some major changes to the roster. But the...
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
The Utah Jazz blew the Los Angeles Lakers out to doom the team wearing purple and gold to a 2-8 start to their season. While most have focused on the misfortunes of top teams like the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, and Nets, the success stories are becoming underappreciated. The definition of...
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver Meet, Pave Way for ‘Steps on Path Forward’
Irving has been suspended by the Nets after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic views. Silver noted that he intended to meet with Irving after Irving at first refused to offer a public apology when speaking to the press. Irving has since apologized on his own social media account.
Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly 'Exploring' Trades That Do Not Involve Russell Westbrook
At just 2-8 on the season, it goes without saying that the Lakers had higher ambitions for this campaign. After a summer of practice and team-building, the hope was that new coach Darvin Ham would be able to implement a system that unlocked the potential of this Lakers team. The...
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Mike Conley Jr on Jazz: ‘I’ve Loved Every Second of Being on This Team’
After trading away Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale, point guard Mike Conley Jr. was the only Jazz starter from last season who remained. It wasn’t supposed to be pretty. But so far, it’s been a work of basketball art behind the likes of forwards Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and yes, Conley.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Only Offered Russell Westbrook & Second Round Picks To Spurs For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has seen his name in trade rumors nonstop for months and that has not changed since the season started. Due to the Lakers’ lack of mid-tier salaries and trade assets, any roster upgrade would have to come by trading Westbrook and the organization’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.
The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem
The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA
The NBA is one of the richest sports leagues in the world. NBA players take home millions of dollars in salaries each season. With each passing year, the salaries of players are skyrocketing, but at the end of the day, they have worked hard to earn that money. One such...
And now things get interesting for the Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings may be wrapping Kirk Cousins with expensive chains and having him dance shirtless on the plane home after victories but a stretch of winning football isn’t exactly new to Cousins in Minnesota. In 2019 the Vikings ripped off eight wins in 10 weeks between October and mid-December.
Ja Morant reportedly got technical foul for savage comment to referee
Ja Morant apparently got a referee in his feelings on Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant received a technical foul in the first half of his team’s 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole spoke with a fan sitting courtside who revealed what Morant said to earn the T — Morant asked the ref if he was playing FanDuel.
