ashlandsource.com
Crestview's playoff matchup includes battle of the unbeatens
OLIVESBURG — Crestview's spectacular football campaign will receive its toughest test of the season on Saturday night. In Division VI, Region 22, second-seeded Crestview (12-0) will play No. 3 Columbia Station (12-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Medina’s Ken Dukes Stadium. The Bruins defeated Hopewell-Loudon 36-6 in a running-clock game last week.
Morning Journal
High school football: Local teams facing big challenges in regional semifinal pairings
Week 13 of the season is here. There are four area teams remaining in the tournament. Two are paired up against each other and the other two have big challenges. Elyria Catholic has a monster challenge against Glenville, which entered the Division IV state tournament as the AP poll champion.
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Glenville clamps down on Bellevue in D-IV quarterfinal, 43-6, behind Deonte Rucker’s 5 TDs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Top-seeded Glenville paired timely turnovers with a quick-strike offense as it defeated eighth-seeded Bellevue, 43-6, in a Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal at the Collinwood High School Athletic Complex Friday. Glenville (11-0) advances to face No. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) in a regional semifinal next Saturday...
Mentor rallies past Canton McKinley, 19-14, with last-minute touchdown pass
MENTOR, Ohio — Scotty Fox hit Nicholas Jares on a 21-yard touchdown pass with just 12 seconds to play Friday as host Mentor came from behind to edge Canton McKinley, 19-14, in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup. Fox, a sophomore, was nearly sacked on the play,...
ashlandsource.com
Convincing fashion: West Holmes handles St. Marys
West Holmes ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering St. Marys 56-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Loudonville, Mapleton runners shine at cross country state championships
OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles. Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz. GALLERY: Division...
OHSAA second-round football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the first-round scores in the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21. Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney High School 7. Chardon 35, Geneva 7. Youngs. Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28. Region 10=. Regional Quarterfinal=. Mansfield...
ashlandsource.com
Mansfield flexes defensive muscle to keep Defiance off the scoreboard
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Mansfield stopped Defiance to the tune of a 16-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Mansfield breathed fire in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Colonel Crawford survives taut tilt with Carey
Mighty close, mighty fine, Colonel Crawford wore a victory shine after clipping Carey 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Colonel Crawford opened with a 7-0 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
No quarter given: Glenville puts down Bellevue
Glenville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bellevue 43-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Glenville opened with a 12-6 advantage over Bellevue through the first quarter.
Will there be basketball life at Cleveland State after Dennis Gates? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dennis Gates left Cleveland State and took two of his star Vikings players to his new job at Missouri. In his three seasons at CSU, Gates won back-to-back Horizon League titles. The Vikings also went to the 2021 NCAA tournament and to the 2022 NIT. He had a 39-19 record in his last two seasons.
ashlandsource.com
Hillsdale's frantic rally is a point shy at Danville
DANVILLE -- Hillsdale had not one but two chances to win in the final moments of Friday night's thrilling Division VII, Region 25 quarterfinal football game at Danville. But the Falcons came up short both times in a heartbreaking 42-41 defeat. The Falcons fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter,...
coveringthecorner.com
When the rain washes you clean
The family owns a quarter-season ticket package with the Cleveland Guardians. Mom’s idea, I think. She could not resist the energy and fun with which Francisco Lindor played in 2015. And so, we took the plunge and started buying single-game tickets in 2016. Pretty good year for that. In...
Where can the Guardians add power? What about Nolan Jones? Amed Rosario? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A nice playoff run, four Gold Gloves and an Executive of the Year Award. Here are some Guardians questions:. Hey, Terry: Small ball is amazing. However yet again, the home run powerhouse dominated the offseason. Is it possible for small ball to win again? – Benjamin Ure.
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
ashlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
Crews suspend search for kayaker in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.
Coast Guard suspending search for missing kayaker on Lake Erie
According to the US Coast Gaurd, a kayaker is missing and is believed to be capsized in Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake.
