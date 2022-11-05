Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crestview's playoff matchup includes battle of the unbeatens
OLIVESBURG — Crestview's spectacular football campaign will receive its toughest test of the season on Saturday night. In Division VI, Region 22, second-seeded Crestview (12-0) will play No. 3 Columbia Station (12-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Medina’s Ken Dukes Stadium. The Bruins defeated Hopewell-Loudon 36-6 in a running-clock game last week.
No. 14 Ashland survives scare at Lake Erie
PAINESVILLE — Nationally-ranked Ashland dodged a bullet Saturday. Quarterback Austin Brenner threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to Logan Bolin and the Eagles avoided the upset with a 31-23 win over Lake Erie at Jack Britt Memorial Stadium.
Mansfield flexes defensive muscle to keep Defiance off the scoreboard
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Mansfield stopped Defiance to the tune of a 16-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Mansfield breathed fire in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Colonel Crawford survives taut tilt with Carey
Mighty close, mighty fine, Colonel Crawford wore a victory shine after clipping Carey 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Colonel Crawford opened with a 7-0 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.
Elyria Catholic engulfs Clear Fork in point barrage
Elyria Catholic didn't tinker with Clear Fork, scoring a 42-14 result in the win column at Elyria Catholic High on November 4 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
Loudonville, Mapleton runners shine at cross country state championships
OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles. Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz. GALLERY: Division...
Loudonville's upset bid falls just short in defensive duel at Nelsonville-York
NELSONVILLE -- Loudonville's stout spirit and brilliant defense were on full display, but the Redbirds fell just short of a big upset in a 14-7 loss at Nelsonville-York on Friday night in the second round of the Ohio High School football playoffs. The seventh-seeded 'Birds (7-5) stunned the hosts early...
Mohican 5K returns for 15th year
LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
21 Ashland-area teachers receive financial support for projects
ASHLAND -- Ashland City Schools Foundation and Ashland County Community Foundation have announced the recipients of their fall semester teacher mini-grants. These mini-grants will allow 21 Ashland County educators to implement innovative programs and projects to advance student learning, both in and outside their classrooms.
The Ashland Symphony Orchestra presents “Family Holiday Pops” on Nov. 27
ASHLAND -- The Ashland Symphony Orchestra will present its annual “Family Holiday Pops” concert on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium at Ashland High School. Kick off your holiday season with this concert of traditional carols and holiday favorites:...
