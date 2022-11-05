Read full article on original website
Related
ashlandsource.com
Crestview's playoff matchup includes battle of the unbeatens
OLIVESBURG — Crestview's spectacular football campaign will receive its toughest test of the season on Saturday night. In Division VI, Region 22, second-seeded Crestview (12-0) will play No. 3 Columbia Station (12-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Medina’s Ken Dukes Stadium. The Bruins defeated Hopewell-Loudon 36-6 in a running-clock game last week.
ashlandsource.com
Mansfield flexes defensive muscle to keep Defiance off the scoreboard
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Mansfield stopped Defiance to the tune of a 16-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup. Mansfield breathed fire in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Convincing fashion: West Holmes handles St. Marys
West Holmes ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering St. Marys 56-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Loudonville, Mapleton runners shine at cross country state championships
OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles. Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz. GALLERY: Division...
ashlandsource.com
No quarter given: Glenville puts down Bellevue
Glenville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bellevue 43-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Glenville opened with a 12-6 advantage over Bellevue through the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Hillsdale & Danville engaged in an epic struggle that deserves a longer look
DANVILLE -- Max Payne could barely walk by the end of the third quarter Friday. His hamstrings and calves had tightened into balls, the cost of playing nearly every down against a formidable foe on an unseasonably warm, 65-degree November night.
ashlandsource.com
Hillsdale's frantic rally is a point shy at Danville
DANVILLE -- Hillsdale had not one but two chances to win in the final moments of Friday night's thrilling Division VII, Region 25 quarterfinal football game at Danville. But the Falcons came up short both times in a heartbreaking 42-41 defeat. The Falcons fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter,...
ashlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
ashlandsource.com
Mohican 5K returns for 15th year
LOUDONVILLE — Over 100 runners and walkers young and old took to the Loudonville-Mohican bike path early Saturday morning for the 15th annual Mohican 5K. Every year, organizers put on the event to raise money to maintain the bike path, race director Kent Schaffer said.
ashlandsource.com
21 Ashland-area teachers receive financial support for projects
ASHLAND -- Ashland City Schools Foundation and Ashland County Community Foundation have announced the recipients of their fall semester teacher mini-grants. These mini-grants will allow 21 Ashland County educators to implement innovative programs and projects to advance student learning, both in and outside their classrooms.
ashlandsource.com
The Ashland Symphony Orchestra presents “Family Holiday Pops” on Nov. 27
ASHLAND -- The Ashland Symphony Orchestra will present its annual “Family Holiday Pops” concert on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium at Ashland High School. Kick off your holiday season with this concert of traditional carols and holiday favorites:...
Comments / 0