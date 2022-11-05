Read full article on original website
Crestview's playoff matchup includes battle of the unbeatens
OLIVESBURG — Crestview's spectacular football campaign will receive its toughest test of the season on Saturday night. In Division VI, Region 22, second-seeded Crestview (12-0) will play No. 3 Columbia Station (12-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Medina’s Ken Dukes Stadium. The Bruins defeated Hopewell-Loudon 36-6 in a running-clock game last week.
No. 14 Ashland survives scare at Lake Erie
PAINESVILLE — Nationally-ranked Ashland dodged a bullet Saturday. Quarterback Austin Brenner threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to Logan Bolin and the Eagles avoided the upset with a 31-23 win over Lake Erie at Jack Britt Memorial Stadium.
Convincing fashion: West Holmes handles St. Marys
West Holmes ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering St. Marys 56-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
Colonel Crawford survives taut tilt with Carey
Mighty close, mighty fine, Colonel Crawford wore a victory shine after clipping Carey 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Colonel Crawford opened with a 7-0 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.
No quarter given: Glenville puts down Bellevue
Glenville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bellevue 43-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Glenville opened with a 12-6 advantage over Bellevue through the first quarter.
Elyria Catholic engulfs Clear Fork in point barrage
Elyria Catholic didn't tinker with Clear Fork, scoring a 42-14 result in the win column at Elyria Catholic High on November 4 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Clear Fork.
Area Agency on Aging will have caregiver appreciation event Nov. 18 at Richland Academy
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a free Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18, 2022 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N Walnut St, Mansfield, Ohio. The day will be dedicated to caregivers...
Loudonville, Mapleton runners shine at cross country state championships
OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles. Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz. GALLERY: Division...
Hillsdale's frantic rally is a point shy at Danville
DANVILLE -- Hillsdale had not one but two chances to win in the final moments of Friday night's thrilling Division VII, Region 25 quarterfinal football game at Danville. But the Falcons came up short both times in a heartbreaking 42-41 defeat. The Falcons fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter,...
21 Ashland-area teachers receive financial support for projects
ASHLAND -- Ashland City Schools Foundation and Ashland County Community Foundation have announced the recipients of their fall semester teacher mini-grants. These mini-grants will allow 21 Ashland County educators to implement innovative programs and projects to advance student learning, both in and outside their classrooms.
The Ashland Symphony Orchestra presents “Family Holiday Pops” on Nov. 27
ASHLAND -- The Ashland Symphony Orchestra will present its annual “Family Holiday Pops” concert on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium at Ashland High School. Kick off your holiday season with this concert of traditional carols and holiday favorites:...
