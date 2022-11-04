ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ray Ray
3d ago

I really think that if he uses a veto America will be surprised when enough Democrats vote with Republicans to override it. Say what you want but this mid term is going to help the parties understand we the people are tired of their crap.

David
3d ago

I can't wait for the Republicans to take over the House and Senate. We need to Remove these far left narrative and agenda base politicians. They are harmful to America.

marie wayth
3d ago

Good because we can't continue taxing working class to give it away. i.e students debt. since they so smart and got a degree or certification they should pay it back not me.

