GRAND FORKS, N.D. - The University of North Dakota will open the regular season at Incarnate Word on Monday night. The Fighting Hawks and Cardinals will square off at 7:30 p.m. inside the McDermott Center. Fans can follow the action by watching ESPN+, as well as by tuning into Paul Ralston's call on the Home of Economy Radio Network (100.3 FM/790 AM).

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO