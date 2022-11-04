ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS LA

Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m.   It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
CALIFORNIA STATE
watchers.news

Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
10NEWS

Tropical Storm Lisa to become a hurricane as it approaches Central America

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday morning in the central Caribbean, south of Jamaica, as it continues to track generally to the west. Showers and thunderstorms have increased with Lisa early Tuesday morning and the storm is expected to begin strengthening through the day Tuesday and eventually become a hurricane on Wednesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Independent

Scuba diver rescued by women in mermaid costumes off California coast

A scuba diver in distress was rescued by a group of women dressed as mermaids in Catalina Island off the coast of California.Javier Claramunt was diving with his father and a friend, Pablo Avila, when Mr Avila lost consciousness, reportedly suffering an air embolism.Women training in an advanced PADI mermaid rescue course nearby came to the rescue after they spotted he was in trouble.The group removed Mr Avila’s gear and gave him mouth to mouth before taking him to paramedics.After several hours of treatment, he regained consciousness.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment scientist nearly dives into tiger shark’s open mouthMaurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidenceWoman smashes windows of California home with pickaxe
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

Gavin Newsom slammed by experts after shifting blame for California's record gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been blaming the oil industry for high gas prices in California, but experts say the evidence just isn’t there. "You'd have to explain why [oil companies are] ripping people off 50% more in California than the rest of the world and why they only choose to do it now," economist David Kreutzer of the Institute for Energy Research told Fox News. "The big problem is we have policies in place, especially in California, that make it difficult to expand supply. When you have these rules and regulations that prevent markets from responding as robustly as they could, then prices are going to go up.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Hawaii On Alert As Earthquakes Rattle World's Largest Active Volcano

Scientists are warning residents of Hawaii's Big Island to be prepared for a volcanic eruption after seeing an uptick in seismological activity near the summit of Mauna Loa over the past few months. The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that the "current unrest is most likely being driven...
HAWAII STATE

