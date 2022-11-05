Read full article on original website
NU Purple Eagles.com
Hockey Completes Weekend Sweep of Bentley
Waltham, Mass.—The Niagara Hockey team completed the weekend sweep of Bentley by winning Saturday night 4-2 on the road. The Falcons controlled the play for the first half of the period as Niagara's best chance came 5:13 into the period as Lucas Bahn hit the crossbar from the point.
NU Purple Eagles.com
Hasse & Almeida Earn Postseason Honors
EDISON, NJ – Niagara's Stephen Hasse and Rodrigo Almeida have been named to All-MAAC teams, the conference office announced Monday morning. Hasse, a member of the Niagara leadership group and an offensive facilitator was named to the All-MAAC First Team at defense. The senior has started all 19 games for the Purple and White, playing in over 1,700 minutes. Hasse has assited on eight goals while scoring one of his own in a 2-0 win over Canisius for a total of 10 points on the season.
NU Purple Eagles.com
Volleyball Falls on the Road To Rider in Final Road Game of Season
Lawrenceville, NJ—The Niagara Volleyball team fell in their final road game of the regular season as they lost in three sets to Rider. Niagara opened the scoring as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead after kills from Liana Tolliver and Allie Simpson. The two teams were tied at...
NU Purple Eagles.com
Niagara Tops Siena to Advance to MAAC Semifinals
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – The No. 4 seed Niagara Purple Eagles won its first round MAAC Championship contest against Siena Sunday evening in penalty kicks after a 1-1 score through 110 minutes of action. Jamie Barry made two saves in the shootout to help the Purple Eagles advance to the semifinal round against Quinnipiac.
NU Purple Eagles.com
Men's Tennis Closes Out Fall Season in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH—The Niagara Men's Tennis team traveled back to Cleveland for the second straight weekend to play in the Green and White Invite hosted by Cleveland State. Trevor Masi matched up in the first round of the Green Flight and well in two sets against Michael Gurtner of Tiffin. Masi was the only Niagara played in the Green Flight.
providencedailydose.com
Our Guy Jeremy Peña — World Series MVP!
This is incredible. Providence native, and Classical High alum, Jeremy Peña has just added World Series MVP to his already stunning 2022 record. Since being named MVP of the American League Championship Series (following his game-winning homerun in the 18th inning of the division playoff game against Seattle) Astros infielder Peña became the first rookie shortstop to win the Golden Glove honor. From SI:
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
wnypapers.com
Seneca Gaming Corp. names GMs
Joanne Israel to lead Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino; Marc Papaj takes top spot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Seneca Gaming Corp. announced Joanne Israel and Marc Papaj, two longtime employees, have been named general manager at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, respectively. “Joanne and...
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
North Tonawanda male in guarded condition after car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda male is in guarded condition after a car accident on William Street near Bailey Avenue early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. The accident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. when the 28-year-old male lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. He was transported to ECMC.
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy […]
Buffalo Restaurant Vandalized, Western New York Steps Up To Help Owner
A new and popular eatery in Buffalo was the recent victim of vandalism. Still, some Western New York community members stepped up and helped the owner recover from some of the damage quickly. Crazy Good Eatz, a new restaurant that opened on Main Street in the Delavan/Hospital neighborhood of Buffalo...
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada
Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
GoLocalProv
The Big Waterfront Play — Millions Being Invested for Concert Venue
It was first announced in 2019, and now on Friday, Rhode Island and East Providence officials and Live Nation New England kick off one of the biggest economic investments ever along the Seekonk River. The move by East Providence is the latest in the transformation of the waterfront. The development...
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
Popular Providence Eatery Thrilled By Visit From Karate Kid
A popular Providence breakfast spot that is no stranger to celebrity sightings, had yet another one this weekend. A laundry list of stars have been in Rhode Island this weekend for the annual Comic Con event at the Rhode Island Convention Center, but not all of them have ventured beyond the event.
