what pervert is thinking about walking around in their back yard naked except the writer of the article?
well... if you live out in the middle of no where like me and neighbors are far and few... Hey!! go for it... but if you live some where that you have neighbors and can be seen then i guess I see where the problem comes in lol
BULL we will do what we want intbe privacy of our own homes and if that includes being bare with no clothes so be it NOT listening to NY Gov telling us what we can o rcannot do in our own homes they dont pay our bills so we will do what we want in our own homes
Related
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
Bulletproof Vests Banned in New York State For Civilians
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
‘Shocking:’ Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In New York State, Hudson Valley
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
4 People Were Shot On East Amherst Street In Buffalo, One Charged
Are Conjugal Visits Legal In New York State Prisons?
Millions Get Ready For Record Breaking Day In New York
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Buy Your Powerball Ticket Online In New York State
This Is The Worst City In New York State
A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?
In NY governor’s race, all eyes on New York City despite Kathy Hochul’s advantage
Millions Of New Yorkers Wake Up Disappointed This Morning
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
Everything You Need To Know To Vote In The Midterm Election
New York To Spend $4 Billion Cleaning Up Environment?
OP ED: Gov. Hochul Hiding Budget Report Violates State Law
When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 34