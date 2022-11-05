ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Comments / 34

Craig Lafler
2d ago

what pervert is thinking about walking around in their back yard naked except the writer of the article?

Reply(3)
17
JAG1389
2d ago

well... if you live out in the middle of no where like me and neighbors are far and few... Hey!! go for it... but if you live some where that you have neighbors and can be seen then i guess I see where the problem comes in lol

Reply
4
Donna Gunderman
2d ago

BULL we will do what we want intbe privacy of our own homes and if that includes being bare with no clothes so be it NOT listening to NY Gov telling us what we can o rcannot do in our own homes they dont pay our bills so we will do what we want in our own homes

Reply(2)
2
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
Big Frog 104

Bulletproof Vests Banned in New York State For Civilians

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are Conjugal Visits Legal In New York State Prisons?

Are incarcerated individuals in New York State correctional facilities allowed to have conjugal visits? Across New York, there are 44 state-run prisons. These prisons have a variety of programs for inmates, including Canine Training Programs, Adult Basic Education, Furniture Manufacturing, Horse Handling and Care, and more. These programs are designed to provide prisoners with educational opportunities, rewards, jobs, therapy, and more. But what about what is commonly known as 'conjugal visits'?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Millions Get Ready For Record Breaking Day In New York

Today could be a day that someone in New York dreams come true. Over the weekend, many New Yorkers dreamt about what they would do if they won the $1.6 Billion dollar Powerball Jackpot. Mansions, fast cars, personal chefs, and more were all on the minds of New Yorkers before the Powerball drawing Saturday night.
WISCONSIN STATE
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?

Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gothamist

In NY governor’s race, all eyes on New York City despite Kathy Hochul’s advantage

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York Women "Get Out The Vote" rally at Barnard College. Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton joined Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James as they campaigned at a New York Women GOTV rally with the midterm elections under a week away. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. Whether Kathy Hochul can run up the score in New York City could determine whether she wins statewide. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
96.1 The Breeze

New York To Spend $4 Billion Cleaning Up Environment?

New York State officials are proposing a multi-billion dollar spending plan that would use taxpayers' money on advancing clean water and air goals, plus adding green jobs to the economy. This proposal from the New York State Legislature and Governor would make some fundamental adjustments in the Empire State that...
NEW YORK STATE
iheartoswego.com

OP ED: Gov. Hochul Hiding Budget Report Violates State Law

The deadline for Governor Hochul to release the state’s mid-year budget report was Sunday, Oct. 30. We are still waiting for it. The mandated public report that outlines the state’s current financial health has taken a back seat to the governor’s ongoing campaign tour. The mid-year budget update isn’t merely important, it’s required by law.
WASHINGTON STATE
96.1 The Breeze

When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?

Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy