ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 64

John Brandon
2d ago

i don't care if he is the first black man to run for office.color has nothing to do with it.is he smart enough to be in office..

Reply(17)
24
Tsquared
2d ago

Haha. Booker is a racist. For some reason wears a noose around his neck as a prop. And has zero chance in an American state like Kentucky. You’ve gotta be an American to win in The Commonwealth.

Reply(3)
17
Earned my Retirement
2d ago

Chris Jones go home! First you take a $100,000 donation from The California Governor and now you’re on the Lying Joy Reid Show on MSNBC. Your credibility is shot.

Reply(4)
21
Related
Kait 8

Democrat governor candidate Chris Jones visits A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the general election less than a week away, candidates are trying to make their voices heard. Democrat Chris Jones, who is running for Arkansas governor, made his stop to the region on Friday, Nov. 4, as part of his “Every Last Street Tour”.
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Abortion rights on the ballot: Can Kentucky do what Kansas did?

Earlier this year, Rachel Sweet ran the campaign that successfully defeated the anti-abortion ballot measure in Kansas which would’ve amended its state constitution to explicitly deny abortion rights to its residents. Now, Sweet is running another campaign to defeat a similar initiative in Kentucky. “For most voters it’s not a partisan issue,” she says. “If Kansas taught us anything, it’s that having an issue on the ballot where the voters can make their voices heard directly…really does activate and mobilize voters who typically don’t participate in the political process.” And there’s a lot on the line. Kentucky has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, which is being challenged in court right now. “The stakes could not be higher,” says Amber Duke of the ACLU Kentucky, one of the parties suing the state. And the outcome of this vote will directly affect what happens next with that lawsuit. Nov. 6, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Arkansas poll shows most residents voting Republican

(The Center Square) - Fifty-nine percent of respondents to the 24th annual Arkansas Poll said they were voting Republican in the gubernatorial race while 38% said they would vote Democrat. The University of Arkansas interviewed 801 people by telephone between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31. The candidates names were not...
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Georgia voters break early voting record amid tight Senate race

As Election Day nears, more than 2.5 million Georgia voters have cast ballots by mail or by voting in person, setting a new early voting record in the state as the race for Senate remains tight between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports. Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

One of the biggest races in Georgia this midterms is its race for governor. This year the state has a rematch of its 2018 race, with Republican Brian Kemp facing off against Democrat Stacey Abrams. If elected, Abrams will become the nation’s first-ever governor that is Black and a woman. She joined Ali Velshi to talk about her chances of winning the election this time around, and what her organization, Fair Fight, is doing to combat efforts of voter suppression in Georgia.Nov. 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
THV11

New Arkansas poll released on governor race, marijuana, abortions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The newest Arkansas Poll shows strong support for Republicans in the governor race and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass in the state. The poll, which is in its 24th year, asks potential voters in Arkansas a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
ARKANSAS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 250,000 Kentuckians cast their ballots with early voting

Another 81,150 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. Snce Thursday, 253,018 voters — 121,280 Republicans, 117,576 Democrats and 14,162 Independents — took advantage of early in-person voting. Adams said 76% of issued absentee ballots have been returned. As a reminder, if you’re...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy