Read full article on original website
Related
kdlg.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bill Sheffield, a former Alaska governor whose term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding, has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield said he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. John Pugh, a friend who was the state health commissioner under Sheffield and among those who spent time with him before his death, said Sheffield regularly talked about ways to move Alaska forward. He “had all kinds of ideas, even in the last few months as he was really declining, on economic development in Alaska,” Pugh said. Sheffield, who was governor from 1982 to 1986, was accused of steering a lease for state office space to a political ally and lying about it. He was not indicted by a grand jury but the panel recommended the Legislature consider impeachment. The state Senate decided there was not enough evidence to impeach.
alaskasnewssource.com
Strong front to bring snow and warmer weather to Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An approaching front is set to bring the return to warmer and breezy conditions to Southcentral Alaska through Monday evening. While the day is starting off on the colder and quieter side, increasing clouds and building moisture will lead to snow into the afternoon and evening hours.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Dunleavy, Gara, Pierce and Walker run for Alaska Governor
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Incumbent Mike Dunleavy, Les Gara, Charlie Pierce and Bill Walker are facing off for the position of Governor of the State of Alaska in the November 8 General Election. Gara said he is running because everyone deserves the right to the educational tools they need to...
How many have voted so far in Alaska? About 22% of expected election turnout
On Friday, the mid-afternoon line to vote at Anchorage’s Gambell Street polling location stretched out the door and into the sunny, chilly day. Voters had to wait a good half hour to get to a ballot. As of Saturday, 62,847 Alaskans had already voted in the Nov. 8, 2022...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Constitutional Convention: supporters and opponents speak out
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Every ten years, Alaskans are asked a basic question: shall there be a Constitutional Convention?. The Alaska Constitution says the state’s legislature can call for a convention at any time. If this doesn’t happen during a 10 year period, the question then goes to the voters.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warmer air brings snow, possible mixed precip
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hope you enjoyed the weekend sunshine despite Saturday’s winds and the arctic cold because we won’t see much of the bright yellow star for much of the upcoming week. A large storm system will move out of the Aleutians and into Southwest and western...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report November 03, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Part Two of our visit to a meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, the Bycatch Reduction vs. Optimum Yield Edition.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: The United States’ new Arctic strategy
On the next Talk of Alaska, Lori Townsend and her guests will be breaking down the White House’s new National Strategy for the Arctic Region. The plan outlines the United States’ approaches and goals for safety, international cooperation, economic opportunity, and environmental protection over the next 10 years. The plan was released in October amid heightened concerns for the future stability and security of the Arctic. As Russia and China lay claim to future Arctic resources, what is the U.S. plan for maintaining peace? We’ll discuss the way forward with the officials who crafted the plan.
Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska voters say they’re worried about climate change. Here’s where the candidates stand.
Alaska is at the forefront of climate change in the U.S. — it’s warming faster than any other state, and more than 60% of Alaskans say it’s an issue they’re concerned about. Alaska Public Media sent a questionnaire to candidates for U.S. House, U.S. Senate and...
Watch in Hawaii: Final total lunar eclipse of 2022
From the night of Nov. 7 into Nov. 8, look up to see the total lunar eclipse!
Mayor Dan Sullivan endorses Nick Begich for Congress
Former Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan on Friday endorsed Nick Begich for Congress. He joins over 75 other conservative elected and former-elected leaders around the state, including current Mayor Dave Bronson, and a host of other conservatives that include Mayor Rodney Dial of Ketchikan to all three mayors of the Fairbanks-North Pole communities. The election ends Nov. 8.
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
alaskasnewssource.com
Election worker shortage in 3 western Alaska communities solved
Army veterans Megan Militello and Lacey Ernandes have built Elevated Oats from the ground up, baking a number of different flavors of the gourmet granola that can now be found at over 100 locations across the state. The Anchorage School District declares a snow day on Thursday. Updated: 6 hours...
alaskapublic.org
Learn about Alaska’s candidates running for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate before Election Day 2022
How did Alaska’s candidates for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate answer questions during the recent series of debates hosted by Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and KTOO?. Host Lori Townsend highlights and breaks downs their responses to questions on the Permanent Fund dividend, inflation, political division...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. “You know, they talk about diversity a lot in Hollywood. And this is as diverse, as diverse as it gets,” he said. “And homegrown.”. Lee...
FOX43.com
First snow of the season | Weather Rewind
CALIFORNIA, USA — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind, where we take a look at some of the best weather video from the past week—with a twist. This week we're looking at another area in the U.S. that got its first snow of the season!
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
Comments / 0