Crusaders open 2022-23 season at Merrimack
The Holy Cross women's basketball team looks to follow up a historic 2021-22 season and will attempt to do so when they lace up the shoes Monday, November 7 against non-conference opponent Merrimack with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. in North Andover, Mass. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (0-0,...
4-PEAT! No. 6 Crusaders take down Lehigh to clinch fourth straight Patriot League title
WORCESTER, Mass. — The No. 6 Holy Cross football team ran past Lehigh, earning a 42-14 victory to remain undefeated and clinch its fourth consecutive Patriot League title on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Fitton Field. The Crusaders (9-0, 5-0 Patriot League) have earned the Patriot League's autobid to the...
Holy Cross falls to Merrimack
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Holy Cross women's ice hockey team was shut out by conference opponent Merrimack 4-0. The Crusaders fall to 2-8-1 and 1-6-0 in Hockey East play while the Warriors move to 3-7-1 (2-6-1 Hockey East). HOW IT HAPPENED:. Both defenses started strong resulting in a scoreless...
‘There's no game that he thinks he can't win’: Sluka delivers in high-pressure moments for No. 6 Holy Cross
“Any time there’s a game where there's a lot of pressure, where the stakes are high, where there's a lot of people there, where there's a lot of hype…. Junior quarterback Matthew Sluka of the Holy Cross football team lives for the spotlight and lives for the bright lights — and he has held true to that throughout his career as a Crusader, particularly in 2022. Repeatedly, his “clutch gene” has shone through when Holy Cross has needed it. The entire college football world saw his Hail Mary completion to junior wide receiver Jalen Coker this season against.
Benck makes history as Volleyball falls to Army
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Holy Cross volleyball program won a thrilling first set in extra serves however Patriot League opponent Army West Point rallied to take the next three sets for the 3-1 win Saturday afternoon. The setback sends the Crusaders to 3-23, 1-14 PL while the Black...
