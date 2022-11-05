“Any time there’s a game where there's a lot of pressure, where the stakes are high, where there's a lot of people there, where there's a lot of hype…. Junior quarterback Matthew Sluka of the Holy Cross football team lives for the spotlight and lives for the bright lights — and he has held true to that throughout his career as a Crusader, particularly in 2022. Repeatedly, his “clutch gene” has shone through when Holy Cross has needed it. The entire college football world saw his Hail Mary completion to junior wide receiver Jalen Coker this season against.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO