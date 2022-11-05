RIVERDALE, N.Y. – First year outside hitter Yagmur Gunes led the way with 10 kills and 10 digs for the first double-double of her collegiate career, as the Quinnipiac volleyball team downed Manhattan in straight sets on the road inside of Draddy Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. Yagmur Gunes added...

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO