Hamden, CT

gobobcats.com

Quillan Scores Both Goals as No. 6/7 Bobcats Knock off Cornell

HAMDEN, Conn. — Jacob Quillan recorded both goals on the night, his first, multi-goal game as a Bobcat, and the No. 6/7 Quinnipiac men's ice hockey team knocked off Cornell 2-0 on Saturday night at M&T Bank Arena. Quillan tipped home a shot from the point off the stick...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Quinnipiac Downs Niagara in Hamden to Capture 2022 MAAC Title

Box Score HAMDEN, Conn. – For the first time since the 2000 season, Quinnipiac University Women's Soccer is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Bobcats completed a historic run through MAAC play on Sunday afternoon in Hamden, defeating third-seeded Niagara by the final score of 4-0 in the league title match.
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Open Up 2022-23 Season at Rhode Island

Quinnipiac (0-0) at Rhode Island (0-0) Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 | 7:00 PM. KINGSTON, RI – Quinnipiac men's basketball begins the 2022-23 campaign on Monday evening, traveling to Atlantic 10 foe Rhode Island for a 7:00 PM opening tip. SCOUTING RHODE ISLAND. Rhode Island went 15-16 last year, posting...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

QU Hosts Niagara Sunday for MAAC Title Match

#1 Quinnipiac (14-2-1, 9-1-0 MAAC) vs. #3 Niagara (11-7-1, 6-3-1 MAAC) QU Soccer Stadium | Hamden, Conn. HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's soccer is set for the 2022 MAAC title contest, as the Bobcats will play host to Niagara on Sunday afternoon in Hamden. Top-seeded QU will square off...
HAMDEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Women's Ice Hockey Falls to Yale

Box Score NEW HAVEN, Conn.— Quinnipiac women's ice hockey fell to Yale 4-2 in ECAC Hockey play on Friday, Nov. 4 at Ingalls Ice Rink. Assistant captain Sadie Peart tallied two goals in the contest, her first multi-goal game of the year. Junior Olivia Mobley and sophomore Maya Labad...
NEW HAVEN, CT
gobobcats.com

Gunes Posts Double-Double in Bobcats Sweep over Manhattan

RIVERDALE, N.Y. – First year outside hitter Yagmur Gunes led the way with 10 kills and 10 digs for the first double-double of her collegiate career, as the Quinnipiac volleyball team downed Manhattan in straight sets on the road inside of Draddy Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. Yagmur Gunes added...
HAMDEN, CT

