CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina election officials say voters cannot take photos or videos with cell phones or cameras inside state polling places. It’s a new rule, officially adopted by the State Election Commission Board in October, that caught at least one voter by surprise Tuesday. A voter said the polling staffers at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant told him cell phones were not allowed in the building.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO