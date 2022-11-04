ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one day left before Election Day, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are making their last-minute push for votes. Democrat Joe Cunningham will make the last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” statewide tour Monday. He will make that stop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

No, taking photos or videos in SC polling places is not allowed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina election officials say voters cannot take photos or videos with cell phones or cameras inside state polling places. It’s a new rule, officially adopted by the State Election Commission Board in October, that caught at least one voter by surprise Tuesday. A voter said the polling staffers at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant told him cell phones were not allowed in the building.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WBTW News13

Girl charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a fight last week at Georgetown High School, police said. The fight broke out Wednesday at the high school during a lunch period, according to Georgetown police. The girl has been charged with simple assault and battery and “will be referred to […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School basketball team will have a game with Goose Creek High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dem. candidate Joe Cunningham makes final rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just hours away from the polls opening for the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are giving their final push to get more people to vote. Democratic elected officials, candidates and dozens of people showed up for the Cunningham Casey rally on Monday. Cunningham says he’s confident in reaching the finish line first.
CHARLESTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes

JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy