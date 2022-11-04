Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
live5news.com
Charleston expects to be finished with Hurricane Ian debris cleanup by the end of the week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a month after Hurricane Ian making landfall in South Carolina, the city of Charleston says it is almost completely done with debris cleanup. City employees worked quickly to get debris off the roads and large piles cleared in the first day or two after...
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
live5news.com
Cunningham to hold Charleston campaign rally Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one day left before Election Day, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are making their last-minute push for votes. Democrat Joe Cunningham will make the last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” statewide tour Monday. He will make that stop from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Music Farm.
Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15. The report states the man was […]
Stratford High School fire may have been started by a student, fire officials say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials believe a student started a fire inside a bathroom at Stratford High School on Monday morning. “Around ten forty this morning, we received a phone call about a fire in the second-floor bathroom,” said Chief Mike Nixon with the Goose Creek Fire Department. Firefighters found smoky conditions on […]
Rollover crash impacting traffic in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in downtown Charleston. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened near Meeting and Spring streets around 11:00 a.m. People traveling in the area should expect delays. No other details were provided.
live5news.com
No, taking photos or videos in SC polling places is not allowed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina election officials say voters cannot take photos or videos with cell phones or cameras inside state polling places. It’s a new rule, officially adopted by the State Election Commission Board in October, that caught at least one voter by surprise Tuesday. A voter said the polling staffers at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant told him cell phones were not allowed in the building.
Raleigh News & Observer
Nurses try to save woman pinned by trucks on hospital ramp, South Carolina cops say
Nurses rushed to help a woman who got pinned between two trucks on a South Carolina medical campus, officials said. But the 69-year-old couldn’t be saved and died at the same hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. The Medical University of South...
live5news.com
Officials: Stratford High School dismissing early, other bus routes delayed
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says students at Stratford High School will be dismissing early because of the continued presence of smoke in the building. Students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m., district officials said. Parents of bus riders are encouraged to pick up or...
live5news.com
‘Intentionally set’ fire being investigated at Stratford High School, officials say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Fire Department says a fire at Statford High School was intentionally set on Monday. Fire Chief Michael Nixon says the police department is investigating after they believe a fire was intentionally set in the school. Nixon says one student was transported to...
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas early Monday morning and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida this week before making a northern turn towards South Carolina. Forecasters say Nicole could make landfall in Florida on Thursday as either a strong tropical storm or […]
Girl charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a fight last week at Georgetown High School, police said. The fight broke out Wednesday at the high school during a lunch period, according to Georgetown police. The girl has been charged with simple assault and battery and “will be referred to […]
live5news.com
Strong defensive output leads CSU to convincing win on opening night
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball earned its first win of the 2022-23 campaign in front of a packed Buc Dome Monday night, topping visiting Toccoa Falls 83-52. THE MJ WAY. Claudell Harris Jr. made a statement tonight to open his sophomore campaign, dropping a career-high 26...
Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Six people, four animals displaced after house fire in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Fire officials said six people and four animals were displaced following a house fire Monday evening in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to the 4300 block of Great Oak Drive just before 7 p.m. Monday. Arriving firefighters found fire coming from the front of […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
live5news.com
Lowcountry cities honor Gullah Geechee Group founder and child advocate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A pillar in the community was honored by community members in Charleston and North Charleston on Monday. They proclaimed Monday, Nov. 7 as Johanna Carrington Day. Carrington founded the Gullah Geechee Group, hosting events and teaching about the heritage of the Geechee people across the...
live5news.com
Dem. candidate Joe Cunningham makes final rally in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With just hours away from the polls opening for the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are giving their final push to get more people to vote. Democratic elected officials, candidates and dozens of people showed up for the Cunningham Casey rally on Monday. Cunningham says he’s confident in reaching the finish line first.
multihousingnews.com
Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes
JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
