NATICK – William “Billy” Christie, 70, of Natick, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his children Bailey, Matthew and his wife Vanessa, Craig, and Kevin and his girlfriend Lorena. He also leaves behind his father Charlie, sister Lori and her husband Mike, brother Jeff, and sister Carolyn and her husband Brian as well as his Brother-in-Law Jon and his wife Kathy and was predeceased by his mother Nancy. Additionally, Bill has many cherished cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles.

NATICK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO