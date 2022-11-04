ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kopaz’s Goal Advances Flyers in MIAA Playoffs

FRAMINGHAM – Kasey Kopaz had the only goal in the MIAA tournament game, as Framingham High girls soccer team defeated #20-seeded Andover High 1-0 last night at the Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. The girls soccer team, seeded #13, had a late start as...
William Christie, 70

NATICK – William “Billy” Christie, 70, of Natick, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his children Bailey, Matthew and his wife Vanessa, Craig, and Kevin and his girlfriend Lorena. He also leaves behind his father Charlie, sister Lori and her husband Mike, brother Jeff, and sister Carolyn and her husband Brian as well as his Brother-in-Law Jon and his wife Kathy and was predeceased by his mother Nancy. Additionally, Bill has many cherished cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles.
Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27

FRAMIGHAM – Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27, a resident of Framingham and formerly Merrimack, NH died suddenly, November 5, 2022. Steve was born in Syracuse, NY and lived much of his life in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed a good movie, playing video games, being around family and friends. Bro had a sense of humor that was a gift and light in this dark world. Steve loved people and took pride in his ability to help people whenever he could.
ScrubaDub Opens Car Wash on Route 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub, a car wash company since 1966, announced the grand opening of their Framingham, MA location at 1183 Worcester Rd. (formerly the Clean Machine). The newest facility is a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly exterior car wash tunnel that boasts a groundbreaking design and conveyor belt for stress-free loading of vehicles.
Tina (Rigney) Bugbee, 50

OXFORD – Tina M. (Rigney) Bugbee, 50, died Friday, October 28 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She leaves four sons; Mark Paul Harold Bugbee, Mathew Ryan Bugbee, Michael Scott Bugbee, Max Swenson Bugbee all of Leicester, a sister, Diane Shaughnessy and her husband Stephen of Webster, a brother, Richard Swenson and his wife Lori of Sutton, two nieces, Bree Raymond and Katie Swenson.
Grace Mary Thorne, 101

FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
Bruce Douglas Golden, 81

NATICK – Bruce Douglas Golden, 81, of Natick, passed away on October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Rosemarie R. (Larrabee) Golden. Devoted father of Kim Kowalewski & her husband Tony of Natick and Chris Golden & his wife Lisa of Natick. Dear brother of Mickey Golden of Natick and the late Linda Egan. Loving grandfather of Irina Kowalewski, Kyle Golden, and Nicholas Golden.
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Edgell Road and Central Street on Tuesday, November 1. The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. The single-vehicle crash damaged a traffic sign, which was struck, said the police spokesperson. No citation was issued, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One...
