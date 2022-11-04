Read full article on original website
SLIDESHOW: Broncos Defeat Smith Academy 4-1 To Advance in MIAA Division 5 Tournament
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Tech boys soccer team, coming off their vocational state title, dominated play at Bowditch Field in their MIAA Division 5 tournament game, Monday afternoon November 7. The Broncos easily defeated the Falcons of Smith Academy 4-1. Junior Gabe Motta got the Broncos on the scoreboard...
Photo of the Day: Broncos Advance in MIAA Tourney
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Tech boys soccer team, seeded #9, in the MIAA Division 5 soccer tourney, defeated Smith Academy, seeded #24, today, November 7, at Bowditch Field to advance in the tournament. Broncos easily won 4-1. The Broncos will now play Mt. Greylock on the road on November...
Kopaz’s Goal Advances Flyers in MIAA Playoffs
FRAMINGHAM – Kasey Kopaz had the only goal in the MIAA tournament game, as Framingham High girls soccer team defeated #20-seeded Andover High 1-0 last night at the Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. The girls soccer team, seeded #13, had a late start as...
Leominster Ends Framingham’s Season Via Penalty Kicks After Scoreless Double OT
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys soccer team, who were seeded #7 in the MIAA Division 1 tournament, lost to the 26-seeded Leominster High team via penalty kicks last night at Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. Ironically, the Framingham State men’s soccer team saw...
Tickets On Sale For Algonquin vs Framingham Girls Soccer Game
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team advanced in the MIAA Division 1 soccer tournament on Sunday when they defeated Andover High 1-0 on Sunday night. Now, the Flyers are on the road for the next playoff game. The Flyers, seeded #13, will travel to Northborough for a...
Framingham-Native Bueno Signs Contract With NE Revolution II
FOXBOROUGH – New England Revolution II has signed Revolution Academy product Brandonn Bueno to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract ahead of the 2023 season., the team announced yesterday, November 7. The Framingham-native becomes the eighth player to ascend to Revolution II’s roster from Revolution Academy since 2020.
Jackie Rose Brown, 23, Holliston High Graduate, Equestrian
HOLLISTON – Jackie Rose Brown, 23 of Holliston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home after a long battle with cancer. A graduate of Holliston High School Class of 2017, she competed in Lacrosse and Field Hockey. Jackie went on to attend Sacred Heart University in...
William Christie, 70
NATICK – William “Billy” Christie, 70, of Natick, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his children Bailey, Matthew and his wife Vanessa, Craig, and Kevin and his girlfriend Lorena. He also leaves behind his father Charlie, sister Lori and her husband Mike, brother Jeff, and sister Carolyn and her husband Brian as well as his Brother-in-Law Jon and his wife Kathy and was predeceased by his mother Nancy. Additionally, Bill has many cherished cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, and uncles.
Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27
FRAMIGHAM – Stephen F. Tolland, Jr., 27, a resident of Framingham and formerly Merrimack, NH died suddenly, November 5, 2022. Steve was born in Syracuse, NY and lived much of his life in Merrimack, NH. He enjoyed a good movie, playing video games, being around family and friends. Bro had a sense of humor that was a gift and light in this dark world. Steve loved people and took pride in his ability to help people whenever he could.
Photo of the Day: 2022 Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Hall of Fame Foundation held its 4th Annual Framingham High Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight, November 4 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Five of the six athletes being inducted attended the ceremony. Inducted was Steve Burton, Allison Manzella, Shaunna...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, November 7, 2022
1 Tuesday is election day across the Commonwealth. Polls will be open to vote in-person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Framingham. Mail in ballots can be dropped off in the box next to the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street until 8 p.m. The City Clerk’s office is...
ScrubaDub Opens Car Wash on Route 9 in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – ScrubaDub, a car wash company since 1966, announced the grand opening of their Framingham, MA location at 1183 Worcester Rd. (formerly the Clean Machine). The newest facility is a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly exterior car wash tunnel that boasts a groundbreaking design and conveyor belt for stress-free loading of vehicles.
Edward J. O’Brien, 65, Founder of Competitive Directions
ASHLAND – Edward Joseph O’Brien of Ashland passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 3, 2022. He was the son of late Edward and Olive (Fleury) O’Brien and the husband of Patricia (Greenwood) O’Brien who recently just celebrated their 40th anniversary. He was a graduate of Waltham High...
Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, Registered Nurse at Framingham Union & Newton-Wellesley Hospitals
FRAMINGHAM – Joanne Marie Salvi, 75, of Framingham passed away on Saturday October 29, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Aldeno “Aldo” Salvi and Rose Marie (Morreale). She was the sister of Charles Paul Salvi of Marlborough. Joanne was a graduate of...
Registration Deadline For Team Framingham 2023 is Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – The Team Framingham 2023 program launched on Friday October 21, 2022 with the opening of registration for both runners and charities. The registration period is closing at 4 p.m. this Thursday November 10. The random selection drawing will take place on Thursday November 17 at 7:00 p.m....
Tina (Rigney) Bugbee, 50
OXFORD – Tina M. (Rigney) Bugbee, 50, died Friday, October 28 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She leaves four sons; Mark Paul Harold Bugbee, Mathew Ryan Bugbee, Michael Scott Bugbee, Max Swenson Bugbee all of Leicester, a sister, Diane Shaughnessy and her husband Stephen of Webster, a brother, Richard Swenson and his wife Lori of Sutton, two nieces, Bree Raymond and Katie Swenson.
Grace Mary Thorne, 101
FRAMINGHAM – Grace Mary Thorne (née Maria Grazia Phillippi), 101, of Framingham, died as she lived, with her family by her side, on November 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard Randolph Thorne. Grace was born on February 14, 1921, to the late Anna Elizabeth...
Bruce Douglas Golden, 81
NATICK – Bruce Douglas Golden, 81, of Natick, passed away on October 25, 2022. Beloved husband of Rosemarie R. (Larrabee) Golden. Devoted father of Kim Kowalewski & her husband Tony of Natick and Chris Golden & his wife Lisa of Natick. Dear brother of Mickey Golden of Natick and the late Linda Egan. Loving grandfather of Irina Kowalewski, Kyle Golden, and Nicholas Golden.
MetroWest Subaru Announces Partnership With Family Promise Metrowest for the 2022 Share the Love Campaign
NATICK – To help spread kindness throughout the Metrowest community this holiday season, MetroWest Subaru on Worcester Road in Natick has selected Family Promise Metrowest as its partner for its 2022 Share the Love Campaign. The mission of Family Promise Metrowest (FPM) is to transform the lives of families...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Edgell Road and Central Street on Tuesday, November 1. The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. The single-vehicle crash damaged a traffic sign, which was struck, said the police spokesperson. No citation was issued, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One...
