Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska becomes final Power 5 program remaining in disappointing stat since 2017 season
Nebraska’s postseason absence is well known. Unfortunately, one stat paints an even bleaker picture than it already is for the Huskers. Nebraska and Kansas entered Week 10 as the only Power 5 teams not to go to a postseason bowl game since 2017. That includes the likes of Rutgers, Illinois, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Colorado.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling
Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
Nebraska Football is the new standard for ineptitude after Kansas win
If you thought the Nebraska football loss to Minnesota was annoying, just wait until you get to the punchline of what was a wild and crazy Saturday in college football. With the loss, the Huskers dropped to 3-6 on the season and will need something resembling a miracle in order to make a bowl game.
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead
Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon. Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.
Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers
Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on the sidelines Saturday during the Nebraska-Minnesota game. And there was some offers and one commitment surrounding those visits. Bellevue West tight end Cayden Echternach announced on...
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET Nov. 5 at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. The Golden Gophers have a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.
News Channel Nebraska
Record setting night lifts Peru State men’s basketball over Avila
PERU, Neb.—The Peru State men’s basketball team set the record for made three-pointers in a game Saturday evening with 18. The previous high was 17 by the 2019-2020 team against Evangel. The Bobcats trounced Avila 110-61. The Bobcats were nine off the record for total points as that still belongs to the 1965 team who scored 119 points against Tarkio.
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock endure tough ends to promising seasons
WEEPING WATER, Neb. - Friday night marked then end of the 2022 football season for powerhouse Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water, the surprise team of Class D-1, in the quarterfinals of the state football playoffs. The Knights took their high-powered offense on the road, but they ran into a buzzsaw at...
WOWT
High school football playoff quarterfinals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I've Taken Control of My Career, Next Fight is Start of My Next Chapter
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will make his return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022. The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford's WBO welterweight title on the line.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Friday's local scoreboard, Nov. 4
Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17 Elkhorn North def. Bennington, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 Gothenburg def. North Bend Central, 17-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-10 Grand Island Central Catholic def. Minden, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 Class C2=. Semifinal=. Archbishop Bergan def. Amherst, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 Lincoln Lutheran def. Oakland-Craig,...
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
Midlands Business Journal
Lockwood Development’s New Little King Location Opens in Omaha
After acquiring the Little King franchise operation in 2021, Lockwood Development is announcing that the firm’s first Omaha Little King store will open to the public on November 1, with a Grand Opening featuring the Creighton Volleyball team scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The store, located at 8602 West...
