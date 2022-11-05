ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
TBR News Media

Movie Review: ‘Triangle of Sadness’ is a comedic tour de force

Retitled from the French Sans Filtre (Without Filter), Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund makes his English language feature film debut with Triangle of Sadness. With films such as Force Majeure (2014) and The Square (2017), Östlund adds to his dozen films with this dark comedy that eviscerates wealth and class.
Deadline

‘Till’ Stars Danielle Deadwyler And John Douglas Thompson, Director Chinonye Chukwu On Creating Film Set “Rooted In Community Care” – Contenders New York

Till stars Danielle Deadwyler and John Douglas Thompson and director Chinonye Chukwu kicked off Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event with a discussion about the atmosphere they sought to cultivate on the film’s set. RELATED: Contenders New York 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage “This wasn’t a solitary endeavor,” Deadwyler told the crowd at The Times Center. “Everything about this film was rooted in community care, in the same way that Mamie Till did. … It wasn’t about hiding away … We were all doing this together. Everybody was mourning with me, and joyful at the same time.” The film recounts the events surrounding the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Men's Health

Netflix’s Killer Sally Tells The True Story of a Famous Bodybuilding Killing

Killer Sally is the latest sneaky show in Netflix’s ongoing rollout of true crime sensations. And the incident at its core may be unknown even to many true crime heads. The three-episode docuseries focuses on bodybuilding’s most famous killing: the story of two ex-Marines and bodybuilding champions who married, Ray and Sally McNeil, and the violence that erupted on Valentine’s Day 1995, leaving Ray dead.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Collider

The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher'

Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix series The Watcher takes as its inspiration a spellbinding article by Reeves Wiedeman that chronicles the haunting of a suburban family in Westfield, New Jersey. Believing they’d finally reached the pinnacle of their lives in peaceful suburbia, the Broaddus clan closed on their expensive new home at 657 Boulevard only to begin receiving creepy letters from a stalker known as The Watcher.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ On Starz, An Origin Story Of The Couple Scheming Their Way Through French Society

The new Starz series Dangerous Liaisons isn’t a remake of the 1988 film that starred Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer. It’s a prequel of sorts, where an origin story of the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont is created almost out of whole cloth. How did the two of them become so devious? DANGEROUS LIAISONS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A scene at the opera, where people are gossiping about lascivious rumors. A woman sits in a private box and thinks back to the letters she wrote a younger lover and the mind-blowing sex they had. The Gist:...
GoldDerby

‘Descendant’ reviews: Netflix documentary is ‘essential cinema’ and ‘validation of a history so many tried to bury’

Documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “The Great Invisible”) returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for and discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans in 1860. After a century of secrecy and speculation, the 2019 discovery of the ship turns attention toward the descendant community of Africatown and presents a moving portrait of a community actively grappling with and fighting to preserve their heritage while examining what justice looks like today. SEE RSVP for Film Documentary panel on November 9: ‘Descendant,’ ‘Fire of...
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

‘I learnt to dig every little thing’: Jeff Bridges on cancer, the Coens, and the Covid that nearly killed him

Oh well, as casting, that’s pretty good,” Jeff Bridges thought, when he was offered the lead in a drama called The Old Man. “I certainly qualify.” But the 72-year-old star of The Big Lebowski and The Fabulous Baker Boys was in for a rude awakening when its plot became clear. “Man, in my whole career I don’t think I’ve done as much fighting as I have on this,” he tells me, that honeyed Californian-hippie drawl unmistakeable. “It was gruelling, but a lot of fun.”In fact, the FX series (on Disney Plus in the UK) about a former CIA agent on...
MONTANA STATE
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy