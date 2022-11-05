Till stars Danielle Deadwyler and John Douglas Thompson and director Chinonye Chukwu kicked off Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event with a discussion about the atmosphere they sought to cultivate on the film’s set. RELATED: Contenders New York 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage “This wasn’t a solitary endeavor,” Deadwyler told the crowd at The Times Center. “Everything about this film was rooted in community care, in the same way that Mamie Till did. … It wasn’t about hiding away … We were all doing this together. Everybody was mourning with me, and joyful at the same time.” The film recounts the events surrounding the...

