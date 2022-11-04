TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $16 million will head to Kansas broadband providers to expand internet access. On Friday, Nov. 4, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that $15.7 million will be awarded to seven providers that bring high-speed broadband services to underserved, economically distressed and low-population areas in the Sunflower State. She said this is the first of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program.

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO