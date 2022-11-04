ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Nearly $16 million headed to Kansas broadband providers for expansions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $16 million will head to Kansas broadband providers to expand internet access. On Friday, Nov. 4, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that $15.7 million will be awarded to seven providers that bring high-speed broadband services to underserved, economically distressed and low-population areas in the Sunflower State. She said this is the first of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Parts of Kansas see record rainfall

Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won more than $230,000 this year through the Kansas Lottery. Well-known blind painter showcases artwork in Wichita. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT. The Envision Arts Gallery in...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: Experts weigh in on both Constitutional Amendments before November 8

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s episode on Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard and Inside Kansas Politics is continuing our “Know Your Vote” coverage. By helping you learn more about the Constitutional Amendments! Proponent and opponent experts weigh in on their stance on both Question One (Legislative Veto/Oversight) and Question Two (Sheriff Elections) as Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas voter turnout predictions for Nov 8. election

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -A lot of eyes are on the upcoming election November 8th, and pollsters predict that half of Kansas's registered voters will turn out to the polling places. The Secretary of State announced the prediction on Friday, basing it both on historical turnout data and advanced voting data.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas advance voting numbers, turnout prediction released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s office has announced the voter turnout prediction and advance voting numbers ahead of next week’s general election. Secretary Schwab predicts roughly 53% of Kansas voters will participate in the 2022 election across the state. The prediction is based on several factors, including historical turnout data, advance voting data, the number of registered voters in Kansas, competitive races during turnout, and 2018 data due to similar races on the ballot.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'It's like crazy': Ava Jones back on the basketball court after crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- It's been four months since a July 5 crash changed Ava Jones' life, and hit pause on the Nickerson High School basketball star's basketball career, but she's pushing past all expectations. Back on July 5, police in Louisville, Kentucky said a driver under the influence hit Ava,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KWCH.com

Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WICHITA, KS

