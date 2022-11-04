Read full article on original website
WIBW
Nearly $16 million headed to Kansas broadband providers for expansions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $16 million will head to Kansas broadband providers to expand internet access. On Friday, Nov. 4, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that $15.7 million will be awarded to seven providers that bring high-speed broadband services to underserved, economically distressed and low-population areas in the Sunflower State. She said this is the first of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program.
KWCH.com
Parts of Kansas see record rainfall
Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won more than $230,000 this year through the Kansas Lottery. Well-known blind painter showcases artwork in Wichita. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT. The Envision Arts Gallery in...
KWCH.com
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
Man seriously injured in southwestern Kansas crash
A man has been seriously injured in a car crash that happened Sunday morning in southwestern Kansas.
KAKE TV
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
Inside Kansas Politics: Experts weigh in on both Constitutional Amendments before November 8
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On this week’s episode on Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard and Inside Kansas Politics is continuing our “Know Your Vote” coverage. By helping you learn more about the Constitutional Amendments! Proponent and opponent experts weigh in on their stance on both Question One (Legislative Veto/Oversight) and Question Two (Sheriff Elections) as Kansas […]
KAKE TV
Kansas voter turnout predictions for Nov 8. election
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -A lot of eyes are on the upcoming election November 8th, and pollsters predict that half of Kansas's registered voters will turn out to the polling places. The Secretary of State announced the prediction on Friday, basing it both on historical turnout data and advanced voting data.
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
WIBW
Kansas advance voting numbers, turnout prediction released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s office has announced the voter turnout prediction and advance voting numbers ahead of next week’s general election. Secretary Schwab predicts roughly 53% of Kansas voters will participate in the 2022 election across the state. The prediction is based on several factors, including historical turnout data, advance voting data, the number of registered voters in Kansas, competitive races during turnout, and 2018 data due to similar races on the ballot.
How much rain has fallen in Kansas
Kansas is getting much-needed rain Friday. Some of the rainfall totals are slow to come in, possibly because the rain is still falling in many areas.
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
fourstateshomepage.com
9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase...
KAKE TV
'It's like crazy': Ava Jones back on the basketball court after crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- It's been four months since a July 5 crash changed Ava Jones' life, and hit pause on the Nickerson High School basketball star's basketball career, but she's pushing past all expectations. Back on July 5, police in Louisville, Kentucky said a driver under the influence hit Ava,...
KWCH.com
Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
Most common fast food chains in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in Kansas using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
The car that is no longer affordable in Kansas
iSeeCars determined the used cars that have had the most significant decreases in affordability in each state.
KAKE TV
‘We're optimistic this time’: Friday’s forecast gives Kansas farmers hope for wheat crop
ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - As the clouds rolled in over Andale Thursday, one Kansas farmer said he was feeling optimistic. “Rain tomorrow would make a huge difference,” Brian Wetta, partner at Wetta Farms said. This week’s forecast shows a high chance of rain Friday. Wetta said it would help...
Cargill donates turkeys, funds to Kansas Food Bank
This is the 16th year that Cargill has provided holiday turkeys for distribution through the Kansas Food Bank and its network of partner agencies.
