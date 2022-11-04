Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Ripple’s XRP continues to be choppy. What’s the next likely price action?
Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading for 0.4756 against the dollar. The value represents a 2% drop in the past day and a 5% increase in the last week. Despite the drop in XRP valuation by 2% to $23 billion, the token has registered a 54% increase in daily trading volumes to $1.4 billion.
coinjournal.net
Chainlink price prediction as a breakout is now confirmed. Is a huge rally coming?
Chainlink (LINK/USD) “below $10 feels criminal.” Those are the words of anonymous crypto analyst Kaleo, who has 538,000 Twitter followers. According to the analyst, Chainlink is experiencing accumulations on top of major support. For this reason, the analyst feels Chainlink is a big bargain at or below $10.
coinjournal.net
Is Shiba Inu’s bull run over? Here is the technical outlook
Cryptocurrencies continue to slide in a new week despite enthusiasm settling in previously. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) is one such cryptocurrency that posted massive gains. That allowed SHIB to overcome $0.000012 resistance, a key level that has always been watched as a price pivot. Consequently, SHIB went higher to a nearly 3-month high of $0.000015 on October 29.
coinjournal.net
Best DEX tokens to buy as CEX coins plunge
The cryptocurrency industry is having its Lehman moment as one of its biggest players collapses. On Tuesday, FTX, the third-biggest crypto exchanges in the world, announced that it will be acquired by Binance. As a result, Sam Bankman Fried has seen his net worth crash from over $16 billion to almost nothing.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
coinjournal.net
Solana clears above the 50-day MA. Is it now bullish?
Solana (SOL/USD) jumped to a 2-month high of $38.7 over the weekend. The strong recovery happened after Google Cloud announced it had become a Solana validator. Google Cloud further said it would continue working with the Layer-1 blockchain. The partnership will see the introduction of Blockchain Node Engine to the blockchain in 2023. Solana is now expected to become the payment service for Google Cloud services.
coinjournal.net
Should you buy Optimism as token tests support
Optimism (OP) remains in a bullish market. The token tested a monthly-high resistance of $1.37, although it is not cooling down. Its trading volumes are, however, up 54% at $355 million in the past day. The blockchain has been recording significant trading activities. Data from DefiLlama shows a significant gain...
coinjournal.net
This little-known altcoin has jumped by 50% in a week. Does it still have an opportunity?
As digital assets continue to endure a crypto winter, Arweave is crafting a name for itself. The cryptocurrency nearly doubled in value in November. The monthly lows remain at $10, with the highest at $17.8 on November 3. Arweave’s token has fallen back to $10.8, and investors could be looking at it as a potential buy on the dip. Should you?
coinjournal.net
VET is up by 4% today after the VeChain Foundation sets its mainnet hard fork date
VET is one of the best performers amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap so far today. VET, the native coin of the VeChain Thor blockchain, is up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours. Thanks to its latest rally, VET is outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market.
coinjournal.net
HFT price prediction: Is Hashflow a good investment
The Hashflow price went parabolic this week as the number of exchange listings jumped. HFT was trading at $0.9530, which is about 365% above the lowest level this week. According to Binance, the coin has jumped by over 520% in the past 24 hours, giving it a market cap has jumped by more than $160 million.
coinjournal.net
Binance to acquire FTX
Binance is set to acquire the FTX crypto exchange in a surprise turn of events on Tuesday. Just a day after FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his company was “fine” and would continue to be so, FTX and Binance have reached a deal to have Changpeng Zhao’s company buy FTX.
coinjournal.net
Solana price: Analyst explains why SOL is ‘getting killed’
Solana (SOL) is down more than 25% in the past 24 hours as crypto pops amid shocking news developments around the crypto exchange FTX. SOL price dumps 25% as analyst points to Binance/FTX crypto news. The SOL/USD pair, which was priced above $32 early Tuesday, has touched lows of $24...
Disney Stock Plunges 11% To New Multi-Year Low On Earnings Miss, Weak Profit Outlook
Disney stock has fallen more than 11% today on double its normal trading volume, as investors recalibrate their expectations in light of a shaky quarterly earnings report. At $88.53, Disney shares were at their lowest point since 2014, with bears seizing on the company’s much-lower-than-expected profit forecast as well as a significant undershooting of Wall Street expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter. Disney’s streaming business has proven a bright spot (Disney+ added 12.1 million subscribers to hit 164.2 million globally) but profitability is weighing on investors’ minds. Traditional businesses like linear TV are under significant pressure from cord-cutting. In a flurry of...
Comments / 0