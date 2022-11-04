Disney stock has fallen more than 11% today on double its normal trading volume, as investors recalibrate their expectations in light of a shaky quarterly earnings report. At $88.53, Disney shares were at their lowest point since 2014, with bears seizing on the company’s much-lower-than-expected profit forecast as well as a significant undershooting of Wall Street expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter. Disney’s streaming business has proven a bright spot (Disney+ added 12.1 million subscribers to hit 164.2 million globally) but profitability is weighing on investors’ minds. Traditional businesses like linear TV are under significant pressure from cord-cutting. In a flurry of...

23 MINUTES AGO