As sophomore Eduardo Moraes raced to the wall in the final 25 yards of the men’s 1,000 yard freestyle race, he looked to be neck and neck with his opponents in the neighboring lanes at first glance. That is, until one looked at the lap counters and realized that he was actually a lap ahead of his opponents. A few lanes down, his teammates finished second and third, completing the first sweep of the meet.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO