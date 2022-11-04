ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Daily

‘I just need a maize and blue army that’s got my back’: Whitmer, Buttigieg get out the vote on the Diag

Standing atop the steps of the Hatcher Graduate Library Friday evening in front of thousands of Ann Arbor residents and University of Michigan students, faculty and staff waving signs reading, “Put Michigan First” and “Go Blue, Vote Blue,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Michigan politicians encouraged the audience to vote for Democratic candidates down the ballot on Nov. 8.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan women’s swim and dive take care of business against Northwestern

The No. 14 Michigan women’s swim and dive team had a strong showing against Northwestern Saturday morning, taking home first place in eight events and never trailing at any point. While the Wolverines were never able to push the lead into a true blowout, Michigan was also never in position to lose its lead due to its team first mentality.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan swim and dive dominates Purdue in first Big Ten matchup

As sophomore Eduardo Moraes raced to the wall in the final 25 yards of the men’s 1,000 yard freestyle race, he looked to be neck and neck with his opponents in the neighboring lanes at first glance. That is, until one looked at the lap counters and realized that he was actually a lap ahead of his opponents. A few lanes down, his teammates finished second and third, completing the first sweep of the meet.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Michigan Daily

Michigan men’s swim and dive dominates, beats Northwestern

Less than 24 hours after dominating Purdue in its first Big Ten matchup, the Michigan men’s swim and dive team had a short turn around. Despite the short rest, the Wolverines’ swimmers and divers weren’t slowed down on Saturday as they took on Northwestern. Michigan (3-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) by winning 13 of 16 events en route to a 204-95 victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

First line resurgence keys Michigan’s victory

STATE COLLEGE — Friday night, when the Michigan hockey team lost 3-0 to Penn State, its effort lacked many things. It lacked defensive pressure, a functioning forecheck and even its usual goalie. But perhaps most notably for the Wolverines, they lacked any presence whatsoever from their top line. Combining...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan field hockey capitalizes on penalty strokes, advancing to the Big Ten championship

A stroke, the result of a defensive foul that prevents a goal from being scored, is the most severe penalty given in college field hockey. They are a fairly uncommon, but in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final match between No. 4 Penn State (7-1 Big Ten, 15-4 overall), and No. 6 Michigan (5-3, 13-5), they were the centerpoint of play. The Wolverines secured their spot in the tournament final against Northwestern with a 2-1 win over Penn State, scoring both of their goals on stroke shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Inconsistency foils Michigan comeback in loss to Purdue

To knock off ranked opponents, a team must execute in all phases and handle the big moments well. Failing to do so consistently makes that already-uphill battle even steeper. The Michigan volleyball team (14-10 overall, 5-9 Big Ten) came into Sunday’s matchup against No. 14 Purdue (18-6, 9-5) looking for a much-needed win deep into conference play. Despite the Wolverines’ aggressive and optimistic gameplan, the Boilermakers’ hard-hitting attack slipped through Michigan’s blocking in a 3-1 win for Purdue at Cliff Keen Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Three third-quarter interceptions flip game in Michigan’s favor

PISCATAWAY — The No. 5 Michigan football team has placed a season-long emphasis on generating takeaways. It hasn’t quite paid obvious dividends: The Wolverines entered Saturday’s game with only five interceptions in eight contests, tied for the second-fewest in the Big Ten. Earlier this week, co-defensive coordinator...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

J.J. McCarthy shows both sides of the coin against Rutgers

PISCATAWAY — It’s hard to evaluate J.J. McCarthy. Sometimes, the sophomore quarterback is missing on deep passes, a recurring issue that’s been a point of criticism all year. Saturday, he missed sophomore receiver Andrel Anthony in this exact way once again. Other times, he’s zipping in lasers...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan blows lead but wins in OT, 4-3

STATE COLLEGE — Through the first two periods of Saturday’s game, the No. 1 Michigan hockey team looked like it had wholeheartedly avenged its series-opening loss to Penn State. With great goaltending from junior Noah West and a solid night on offense, the Wolverines held a comfortable 3-0 lead and seemed poised to leave State College with a meaningful win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

After slow start, Michigan takes down Rutgers 52-17

PISCATAWAY — When the No. 5 Michigan football team found itself in an unlikely 17-14 halftime deficit, it looked to the defense to generate some life. And in the subsequent 30 minutes the defense ignited that spark, snagging three second half turnovers to turn a dicey game into a rout.
