Michigan Daily
‘I just need a maize and blue army that’s got my back’: Whitmer, Buttigieg get out the vote on the Diag
Standing atop the steps of the Hatcher Graduate Library Friday evening in front of thousands of Ann Arbor residents and University of Michigan students, faculty and staff waving signs reading, “Put Michigan First” and “Go Blue, Vote Blue,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Michigan politicians encouraged the audience to vote for Democratic candidates down the ballot on Nov. 8.
Michigan Daily
Bernie Sanders rallies at Rackham in support of Democratic candidates, increasing voter turnout
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., paid a visit to the University of Michigan campus Saturday to encourage the student body to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The event, hosted by progressive advocacy groups NextGen America and MoveOn, was held in the Rackham Auditorium, drawing a crowd of over 1,000 students and Ann Arbor residents.
Michigan Daily
Michigan women’s swim and dive take care of business against Northwestern
The No. 14 Michigan women’s swim and dive team had a strong showing against Northwestern Saturday morning, taking home first place in eight events and never trailing at any point. While the Wolverines were never able to push the lead into a true blowout, Michigan was also never in position to lose its lead due to its team first mentality.
Michigan Daily
Michigan swim and dive dominates Purdue in first Big Ten matchup
As sophomore Eduardo Moraes raced to the wall in the final 25 yards of the men’s 1,000 yard freestyle race, he looked to be neck and neck with his opponents in the neighboring lanes at first glance. That is, until one looked at the lap counters and realized that he was actually a lap ahead of his opponents. A few lanes down, his teammates finished second and third, completing the first sweep of the meet.
Michigan Daily
Michigan men’s swim and dive dominates, beats Northwestern
Less than 24 hours after dominating Purdue in its first Big Ten matchup, the Michigan men’s swim and dive team had a short turn around. Despite the short rest, the Wolverines’ swimmers and divers weren’t slowed down on Saturday as they took on Northwestern. Michigan (3-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) by winning 13 of 16 events en route to a 204-95 victory.
Michigan Daily
First line resurgence keys Michigan’s victory
STATE COLLEGE — Friday night, when the Michigan hockey team lost 3-0 to Penn State, its effort lacked many things. It lacked defensive pressure, a functioning forecheck and even its usual goalie. But perhaps most notably for the Wolverines, they lacked any presence whatsoever from their top line. Combining...
Michigan Daily
Michigan lacks energy, loses puck battles in 3-0 drubbing by Penn State
STATE COLLEGE — Last year, the Michigan hockey team was ranked No. 1 in the nation twice throughout the regular season. Both times, the Wolverines lost the next game they played and amassed a 1-3 record with the distinction. As such, that ranking never lasted for more than a week.
Michigan Daily
Michigan field hockey capitalizes on penalty strokes, advancing to the Big Ten championship
A stroke, the result of a defensive foul that prevents a goal from being scored, is the most severe penalty given in college field hockey. They are a fairly uncommon, but in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final match between No. 4 Penn State (7-1 Big Ten, 15-4 overall), and No. 6 Michigan (5-3, 13-5), they were the centerpoint of play. The Wolverines secured their spot in the tournament final against Northwestern with a 2-1 win over Penn State, scoring both of their goals on stroke shots.
Michigan Daily
Inconsistency foils Michigan comeback in loss to Purdue
To knock off ranked opponents, a team must execute in all phases and handle the big moments well. Failing to do so consistently makes that already-uphill battle even steeper. The Michigan volleyball team (14-10 overall, 5-9 Big Ten) came into Sunday’s matchup against No. 14 Purdue (18-6, 9-5) looking for a much-needed win deep into conference play. Despite the Wolverines’ aggressive and optimistic gameplan, the Boilermakers’ hard-hitting attack slipped through Michigan’s blocking in a 3-1 win for Purdue at Cliff Keen Arena.
Michigan Daily
Three third-quarter interceptions flip game in Michigan’s favor
PISCATAWAY — The No. 5 Michigan football team has placed a season-long emphasis on generating takeaways. It hasn’t quite paid obvious dividends: The Wolverines entered Saturday’s game with only five interceptions in eight contests, tied for the second-fewest in the Big Ten. Earlier this week, co-defensive coordinator...
Michigan Daily
In exhibition game, Greta Kampschroeder displays what she brings on both ends of the court
Coming into the No. 25 Michigan women’s basketball team’s exhibition game on Saturday, uncertainty remained about what the team would look like on the court. Until tipoff, it wasn’t clear who would start and what its rotations would look like. And one of the most glaring questions...
Michigan Daily
J.J. McCarthy shows both sides of the coin against Rutgers
PISCATAWAY — It’s hard to evaluate J.J. McCarthy. Sometimes, the sophomore quarterback is missing on deep passes, a recurring issue that’s been a point of criticism all year. Saturday, he missed sophomore receiver Andrel Anthony in this exact way once again. Other times, he’s zipping in lasers...
Michigan Daily
Michigan blows lead but wins in OT, 4-3
STATE COLLEGE — Through the first two periods of Saturday’s game, the No. 1 Michigan hockey team looked like it had wholeheartedly avenged its series-opening loss to Penn State. With great goaltending from junior Noah West and a solid night on offense, the Wolverines held a comfortable 3-0 lead and seemed poised to leave State College with a meaningful win.
Michigan Daily
After slow start, Michigan takes down Rutgers 52-17
PISCATAWAY — When the No. 5 Michigan football team found itself in an unlikely 17-14 halftime deficit, it looked to the defense to generate some life. And in the subsequent 30 minutes the defense ignited that spark, snagging three second half turnovers to turn a dicey game into a rout.
