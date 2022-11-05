Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
NMU Loses Heartbreaker to GVSU in GLIAC Championship
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team fell just short in the GLIAC Tournament Championship on Sunday despite an incredible second-half effort, losing to the Grand Valley State Lakers 2-1. The Lakers controlled play for much of the first half, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. After making it 2-0 in the 50th minute, the Wildcats were in a deep hole. However, NMU had no quit, as Molly Pistorius made it 2-1 just four minutes later as the Wildcats dominated the rest of the second half. Despite several chances and attacks to the net down the stretch, NMU couldn’t find the equalizer and dropped a heartbreaker, 2-1. Brooke Pietila, Gwen Kiilunen, and Molly Pistorius were selected to the GLIAC All-Tournament team following the match.
WLUC
NMU Defeats SVSU 1-0 in GLIAC Women’s Soccer Semifinal
ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is returning to the GLIAC title game for the second time in three seasons, as they defeated Saginaw Valley State 1-0 in the semifinals on Friday. NMU got a 19th-minute goal from Brooke Pietila, her 7th tally of the season. Brenna Musser sent a pass to the box that Pietila was able to get a foot on to push it past the keeper into the bottom corner of the net. NMU was dominant on defense throughout the match, holding the Cardinals to just two shots on goal, one in each half. Shenae Kreps picked up her 9th shutout on the season and continues to lead GLIAC keepers in goals-against average (0.54).
WLUC
Volleyball Closes Regular Season with Fourth Straight Sweep on Senior Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University volleyball team closed out the regular season in impressive fashion and are riding a hot streak into the postseason, as they put together their fourth straight sweep for a 3-0 win over Parkside. On Senior Day, Lizzy Stark and Jacqueline Smith each came up with 15 kills, Alli Yacko led the way with 22 digs, and Lauren Van Remortel registered 41 assists.
WLUC
Four Wildcats Score in 4-1 Victory at LSSU Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team dominated in the Taffy Abel Arena on Friday night with a 4-1 win over the Lake State Lakers. The win marked the first point for the Wildcats in the Cappo Cup series. The teams split the first period as Zach...
WLUC
Former NMU hockey player Tom Laidlaw visits Marquette Alternative High School
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Alternative High School received some inspirational advice Monday. Former NMU hockey player and previous “Survivor” cast member Tom Laidlaw made a special appearance. He told the students his story of growing up in Canada, arriving at Northern Michigan University and eventually starting his NHL career with the New York Rangers.
WLUC
High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
WLUC
Project Lift Ukraine UP talent show this Saturday in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wesley United Methodist is teaming up with other area churches for a new fundraiser to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming, the church will be hosting a talent show fundraiser for humanitarian efforts. The event...
WLUC
What is a seller review date?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
WLUC
Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference starts day 1 of 2-day event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) united creative people in Marquette for two days of encouragement and inspiration. The annual event kicked off on Friday afternoon at the Masonic building on Washington Street. “It’s an event where we can have a bunch of...
WLUC
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
WLUC
U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station promotes morale dogs Thor and Loki
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station has promoted two morale dogs. Thor and Loki are two brothers who were adopted from the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter by the Coast Guard. For three years they’ve served as morale dogs for the crew stationed there. Wednesday morning...
WLUC
KBIC announces primary election results
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held its Primary Election on Saturday. The top four vote-getters in each district move on to the General Election to be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. The KBIC Tribal Council is comprised of 12 members elected to serve three-year terms by...
WLUC
Iron River auxiliary post teams up with school for clothing donation drive
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As colder weather approaches, getting access to warm clothes for children can be difficult for those in need. Hats, gloves, and socks are some of the clothing items American Legion Auxiliary Reino Post 21 is collecting this month. All items donated will benefit students in the West Iron County School District.
WLUC
Marquette Farmers Market moves indoors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Farmers Market is a way for local farmers and craftsmen to sell their products. There are vendors selling everything from fruit, to woodcarvings, to baked goods. The market has been outside all summer but is now inside to avoid the weather. Market Manager, Sara Johnson, said...
WLUC
Munising Cannabis Company becomes first micro business in U.P.
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - From seed to weed, a Munising-based cannabis dispensary is offering customers a new retail experience. Munising Cannabis Company is the first micro business in the U.P. A micro business means all cannabis products sold are grown and packaged in-store. “We are just proud to be able...
WLUC
Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival is on
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Stand UP Comedy Festival is on in Marquette this weekend. The three-day event will consist of six shows featuring 12 of the best stand-up comedians in the country. Friday’s lineup featured Ella Horwedel and Mike Bobbitt, with Sam Rager and DJ Dangler headlining the night....
WLUC
Negaunee Public Library holds write-ins for National Novel Writing Month
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is National Novel Writing Month. The goal is to inspire people to write 50,000 words by the end of the month. The Negaunee Public Library is providing a place where aspiring writers can come and work on their novels. The Negaunee Public Library has plot...
WLUC
‘Cleaning between the teeth’: UP dentist flosses into cavity prevention
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Eating sweet treats and not brushing properly could land you with a cavity. Staff at the John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain say the calcification, or the softness of your teeth, may determine how likely you are to develop cavities. “Enamel is the outer...
WLUC
Sadowski trial now in hands of jury
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The two-week-long trial of Jason Sadowski, accused of killing former roommate Timothy Mozader is reaching its conclusion but not before Sadowski took the stand himself Friday. “I had an altercation with him after he attacked me,” Sadowski said under oath Friday. “I defended myself. If he...
Comments / 0