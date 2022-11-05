ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is returning to the GLIAC title game for the second time in three seasons, as they defeated Saginaw Valley State 1-0 in the semifinals on Friday. NMU got a 19th-minute goal from Brooke Pietila, her 7th tally of the season. Brenna Musser sent a pass to the box that Pietila was able to get a foot on to push it past the keeper into the bottom corner of the net. NMU was dominant on defense throughout the match, holding the Cardinals to just two shots on goal, one in each half. Shenae Kreps picked up her 9th shutout on the season and continues to lead GLIAC keepers in goals-against average (0.54).

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO